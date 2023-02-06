ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
digitalspy.com

Dancing on Ice's Joey Essex "terrified" to get back on the ice following injury

Dancing on Ice is known for the nasty injuries sustained by the celebrities (and sometimes their professional partners), and while TOWIE star Joey Essex slicing his finger may seem like a minor accident compared to some of the others, it's still affected him both in terms of what he can do and his confidence.
digitalspy.com

Dancing On Ice's Ekin-Su cried about her show exit

Dancing on Ice's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu admits she got emotional following her elimination on Sunday night (February 8). The Love Island 2022 winner found herself in the skate-off against EastEnders' Patsy Palmer after placing last on the leaderboard. However, it was Patsy's performance that impressed the judges the...
EW.com

Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34

Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming

Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Zara responds to rumour she's returning to the villa this series

Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has opened up about about her rumoured return to the villa. Zara was fast becoming a fan favourite following her bombshell entrance in week one, but she was dumped just two weeks later when Tom chose to couple up with Ellie over her following their heated argument the night before.
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Zara reveals unseen moment where Tom almost made her cry

Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has opened up about an unseen moment where fellow Islander Tom Clare almost made her cry. The Islander was a fan favourite on the show, until she was dumped from the villa after coming in last during the recoupling, after Tom coupled up with Ellie.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed Eve Unwin's shock betrayal of Suki Panesar. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Suki reluctantly called time on their romance to get back with her manipulative husband Nish once he got out of jail. This week, Eve tried to comfort...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Alex Fletcher shares reunion with former Brookside co-stars

Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has shared an image of a mini Brookside reunion with several former cast members. The actress, who played Jacqui Dixon in Brookside, posted a photo with her former co-stars Tiffany Chapman (Rachel Jordache), Sarah White (Bev McLoughlin) and Diane Burke (Katie Rogers) on her Instagram account, showing the group out for drinks together.
digitalspy.com

9 stars you forgot were in the Fast & Furious series

Fast X marks the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga and, after Han returned from the dead in Fast & Furious 9, all bets are off in terms of potential comebacks for the sure-to-be epic two-part finale. We've already covered some of the most likely returns for Fast...
digitalspy.com

Ashton Kutcher explains 'awkward' red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon

Ashton Kutcher has spoken out about his recent red-carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon, which had been described as "awkward" by some. The pair attended the premiere of their new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine over the weekend, and it wasn't long before some of the photos from the event began to attract comments on social media.
digitalspy.com

You boss reveals what stopped Wednesday's Jenna Ortega from returning in season 4

Netflix's You is back for its fourth season and, this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the one being stalked. When this detail was revealed in the trailer, we had our own theory suggesting that it could be Jenna Ortega's character Ellie Alves, back for revenge for the death of her sister Delilah in season two.
digitalspy.com

Bake Off's Prue Leith shares the question fans ask her the most

The Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith has revealed that she's constantly being asked questions about her fellow judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been working alongside master breadmaker Paul since the reality show moved to Channel 4, when she joined Bake Off as a replacement for original judge Dame Mary Berry.
digitalspy.com

Happy Valley creator responds to Sarah Lancashire's request to change the ending

Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright has opened up about Sarah Lancashire's input into the ending of the highly-acclaimed BBC police drama. Season three of Happy Valley concluded on Sunday with a more thoughtful ending. Instead of killing his arch-nemesis, James Norton's Tommy Lee Royce...

