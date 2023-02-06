ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was transferred to U.S. custody and made his initial federal court appearance on Monday to face terrorism charges.

Trevor Thomas Bickford, handcuffed and shackled at the ankles, slowly shuffled into a Manhattan federal courtroom for an initial appearance. Charges in a federal complaint allege he tried to murder officers and employees of the U.S. government. A U.S. magistrate judge gave prosecutors two weeks to seek an indictment.

In a soft voice, Bickford answered routine questions from the judge before he was returned to a federal jail after the brief appearance.

His court-appointed lawyer did not seek bail. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bickford, of Wells, Maine, was 19 when authorities said he attacked three police officers with a machete about two hours before the new year began.

He also faces charges in state court, where prosecutors said he shouted “Allahu akbar” in the New Year’s Eve attack before striking one officer in the head and trying to grab another officer’s gun. He was shot in the shoulder by police and was taken to a hospital to recover from his injuries.

Politics

Authorities have said he began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer before deciding in November to wage jihad against U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.

“Bickford intended to die in the attack, in an effort to achieve martyrdom,” the federal complaint said. “Bickford believed his attack was unsuccessful, because he did not kill any officers, and he did not die himself.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The spy who wasn't? New York police officer wants badge back

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — On a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI agents. You’re under arrest, the bewildered cop was told. The charge: Being a secret agent for China. Angwang, a former U.S. Marine, spent six months in a federal detention center before he was freed on bail while awaiting trial on charges that he fed information about New York’s Tibetan community to officials at the Chinese consulate in New York. Then, just as suddenly, it was over. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn dropped the charges Jan. 19, saying only that they were acting “in the interest of justice.” They didn’t explain further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Staff at notorious NYC jail ‘covered up’ knife attack, lawyer claims

Staff at a notorious federal jail in Brooklyn “covered up” a knife attack on a convicted carjacker, an attorney for the inmate claimed in recent court filings. Jose Lavandier, 26, was set upon by two other inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in July 2022 after he tried to adjust fans that had been placed in his unit when the air conditioning at the jail went out, his lawyer wrote in a sentencing submission. One of the attackers pulled a knife and stabbed Lavandier in the chest, wrists, arms and neck, attorney Jeffrey Pittell wrote in the court filing.  “It appears, to some...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alleged wannabe jihadist Trevor Bickford, accused of machete attack on NYC cops, to remain behind bars

The alleged wannabe jihadist accused of attacking three NYPD cops with a machete-like weapon on New Year’s Eve was ordered held without bail Monday. In his first appearance in Manhattan federal court, suspect Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Maine consented to remain behind bars pending trial on four counts of attempting to murder officers and employees of the US government.   At the brief hearing, Bickford, shackled at the hands and feet and wearing a gray jail jumpsuit, requested Judge Ona Wang appoint a lawyer to represent him in the case.  Bickford did not enter a plea at the hearing. His current lawyer, Marisa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Men posed as Con Ed workers in Brooklyn home invasion

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Brooklyn.Police say Monday night, two men pretended to be Con Edison workers, then forced their way into a woman's home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.They were masked and one allegedly had a gun, but no shots were fired.Once inside, police say they stole the woman's television and other personal items before taking off.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD makes arrest in Randell Timber murder case

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have arrested 18-year-old Neville Pinkston in connection with the January 24 murder of Randell Timber, 25. Pinkston was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, Manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. According to police on Tuesday, January 24, at approximately 11 pm, police responded to a 911 call reporting a male shot inside 1285 Washington Avenue at the NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses. Timber was found inside apartment 1B unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the The post NYPD makes arrest in Randell Timber murder case appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release

BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
LACONIA, NH
New York Post

Some NYC correction officers must walk through new drug scanners now, too

Some city correction officers will soon have to pass through body scanners just like inmates to ferret out potential drug smuggling, officials said Monday.  While inmates and visitors have had to walk through the special scanners for several years, the city Department of Correction will require its workers at one Rikers facility to do so as well as part of a pilot project starting later this month, officials said. “Whether they are uniform or not uniform staff, health providers, volunteers, and contract providers,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina told The Post of those who will be required to walk through the special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized

Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
LEWISTON, ME
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy