Kansas City's altered skyline appears on "The Last Of Us"
Did you see Episode 4 of “ The Last Of Us ” on HBO ? If so, you might have noticed some of the scenery. That’s because the action took place in Kansas City, featuring parts of the city’s iconic skyline.
Refresher : “The Last Of Us” is a post-apocalyptic zombie story based on a video game of the same name. Kansas City’s official social media posted about the show in 2022 . Some experienced traffic jams as crews filmed on the highway . The City of Fountains is taking the place story elements originally set in Pittsburgh.
Apart from a momentary glance at Worlds of Fun , two scenes caught our eye.
The photo above features:
So it appears . Nice find, Michael.
What else did you notice? Email us .
- Jackson County Courthouse
- One Kansas City Place
- City Hall, KCMO
- Oak Tower
- ? Missing : Richard Bolling Federal Building
- One Kansas City Place
- Town Pavilion
- 909 Walnut
- ? Three buildings that don’t exist in KC
