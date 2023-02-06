ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City's altered skyline appears on "The Last Of Us"

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZNl5_0keQcDgi00

Still majestic, even after zombies.

Photo via “The Last Of Us”

Did you see Episode 4 of “ The Last Of Us on HBO ? If so, you might have noticed some of the scenery. That’s because the action took place in Kansas City, featuring parts of the city’s iconic skyline.

Refresher : “The Last Of Us” is a post-apocalyptic zombie story based on a video game of the same name. Kansas City’s official social media posted about the show in 2022 . Some experienced traffic jams as crews filmed on the highway . The City of Fountains is taking the place story elements originally set in Pittsburgh.

Apart from a momentary glance at Worlds of Fun , two scenes caught our eye.

The photo above features:
  1. Jackson County Courthouse
  2. One Kansas City Place
  3. City Hall, KCMO
  4. Oak Tower
  5. ? Missing : Richard Bolling Federal Building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfQGu_0keQcDgi00

A few of these are not like the others.

Photo via “The Last Of Us.”

Then there’s this photo :
  1. One Kansas City Place
  2. Town Pavilion
  3. 909 Walnut
  4. ? Three buildings that don’t exist in KC
“The tallest tower just to the left of center in your skyline photo is the CIBC tower in Montreal. It was completed in 1962.” — Reader Michael D.

So it appears . Nice find, Michael.


What else did you notice? Email us .

