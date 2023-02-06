The Loop Restaurant to Expand in Northeast Florida’s World Golf Village

The pizza and burger chain The Loop Restaurant announced last week that they are looking to open new locations this year, and also announced the closing of their Orange Park location after 33 years in business.

“The Loop plans to open a new Northeast Florida store in the World Golf Village and is also interested in additional Florida locations in Sawgrass, Oakleaf, and the North Jacksonville area, as well as additional locations in North Carolina,” the business announced on their Facebook page .

The franchisee of four current locations of The Loop, Maurilio Gonzalez , will be in charge of the expansion for the location inside the World Golf Village, at 150 Village Commons Drive, Suite 105 .

According to The Loop’s website, the projected timeline of the location opening in World Golf Village is summer 2023, pending permits and construction.

In an effort to give back to the community, The Loop partners with a local non-profit to raise awareness for victims of substance abuse in Jacksonville.

“We are inspired to think and act beyond our restaurants and to serve and reflect each community we’re in for the greater good. To that end, we’re in the process of partnering with the City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville, FL to help combat drug and alcohol addition, homelessness and hunger by offering their dessert line, Charis Chocolates,” the website states.

The Loop Restaurant currently operates nine other Florida locations along with five North Carolina locations. The menu consists of popular dishes such as milkshakes and malts, burgers, salads, wraps, sandwiches as well as 11 different pizza creations and the option to build-your-own pizza, with over 20 toppings to choose from.

Logo: Official

Photo: @ thelooprestaurant on Instagram

Photo: @ thelooprestaurant on Instagram

Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .