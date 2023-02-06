ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Forget a Box of Chocolates, TikTok Is All About These 'Snickers' Stuffed Dates Dupes Ahead of Valentine's Day

By Charley Rekstis
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgAQd_0keQc7Tb00

They literally taste like Snickers, just minus all the fat, salt and sugar.

  1. Start by taking the pits out of your dates if and opening the dates up wide enough to be stuffed.
  2. Add in the peanut butter (or other nut butter of your choice) into the dates.
  3. Add the chopped peanuts on top of the peanut butter. Be sure not to overload them so they aren’t overstuffed.
  4. Drizzle the melted chocolate over each date and sprinkle the top with sea salt.
  5. Place the dates in the freezer until the chocolate is solid again (we recommend about 2-4 hours). Then enjoy your healthy sweet!

Even though it feels like we just started to work towards those New Year's goals of eating better and working out more, another holiday dedicated to all things sweet is on the horizon: Valentine's Day . It can be hard to stick to healthy eating habits (or any sort of New Year's resolutions , for that matter) when there's a parade of chocolates, candy and other heart-shaped confections laying around tempting us.

But instead of feeling guilty after devouring an entire box of chocolates on V-Day, why not try a healthified version of a classic candy bar that instantly satisfies the cravings for sweets?

There's a new viral recipe taking over TikTok that tastes chocolatey, salty, peanut buttery and sweet all at once—but is actually healthy. We're talking about Snickers Stuffed Dates .

Related: 80 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes

The new Snickers-inspired recipe that's popping off on our feeds right now gives you all of that and more. Even Pretty Little Liars ' Tammin Sursock posted the recipe on her TikTok ( @officialtamminsursock ) saying she made the recipe because she has a sweet tooth and so do her kids. "I’m always looking for nutritious recipes that also taste great!" And lucky for you, these stuffed dates fill the bill with only four easy ingredients and less than 20 minutes of your time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

What is a Snickers stuffed date?

This new salty-sweet healthy treat is everything you could ask for from your favorite candy bar, but with more health benefits and less guilt. Health and wellness TikToker Bearenger Petrella ( @bearenger ) posts healthy alternatives to satisfy all types of cravings and recently made her own version of the trending recipe. Petrella told Parade she made the recipe because “Growing up I LOVED any chocolate candy. Since embarking on my health journey I've had a mission to make those foods I loved but healthier.”

And this treat definitely embodies that kind of mantra. With lots of sweetness and chocolate, it tastes like a Snickers, but a much better version for you than a regular old candy bar.

How to make Snickers stuffed dates

The snack is pretty much a date stuffed with all your favorite Snickers ingredients like peanut butter and crushed-up nuts. Then the date is closed and topped off with melted chocolate of your choice and sprinkled with some coarse sea salt.

View the original article to see embedded media.

You then freeze the final product for a few hours and then you’re left with a sweet and salty crunchy snack full of protein and fiber from the date. Chewy on the outside and crunchy on the inside, you will never want to go back to that boring old Snickers bar after having one bite of these yummy sweets.

Petrella loves the versatility of this recipe, stating that you can change any type of ingredient for what you prefer and it all works out to be the same product in the end! “The best part about this recipe is that it is completely customizable," she says. "You can switch up what nut butter you use, pick your favorite chocolate, top with whatever you like...the possibilities are endless.”

Related: Snickers Has New Treat to Help With New Year's Resolutions

What are some helpful tips when making these sweet treats?

While these are simple snacks to make, you could run into some difficulties with different parts of the ingredients. For example, when it comes to the dates, they need to be pitted in order to stuff and eat. Therefore, you have two options: you could buy already pitted dates to stuff yourself, or if you want a fresher option, you can buy dates with the pits in them and de-pit them yourself. While this takes a little longer, you may also feel a little bit more satisfaction in your hard work (and dates without the pit may be more difficult to find).

How to pit a date

In order to take the pit out of a date, you start by slicing the date half open, longways so there’s lots of room and accessibility for stuffing. Be sure not to cut through the pit, you want to try to take it out all in one go. Once your date is cut, open it wide and push the pit from the back of the date while trying to grab the pit from the front. This should be enough for the pit to come out in one and you are ready to stuff!

Related: 56 Best Healthy Dessert Recipes

Can you make them vegan?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBKkl_0keQc7Tb00
Snickers Stuffed Dates

Courtesy of Bearinger Petrella

This recipe can be made vegan with a few simple swaps. Luckily, peanut butter is almost always vegan and dates are of course vegan. The only thing that you may have to switch out to be vegan is the chocolate you dip the date into. You obviously will want to try dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, which may be what you wanted anyway. Since dark chocolate has no added ingredients other than cacao and maybe some sugar, this is your best option to make these treats vegan-friendly. Just be sure to double-check check the chocolate you’re using is vegan, just in case. Petrella also uses dark chocolate for her recipe noting "the date is super sweet and using dark chocolate will really balance everything out."

Related: What Is Vegan Chocolate and How Is It Made?

How long do Snickers dates last?

Say you made these treats for the long haul, you prepared them for your Valentine's Day party or you’re slowly giving them out to people throughout February . According to Petrella, the snack will last you about a month when you keep them stored in the freezer. Anything longer than that and you may lose some of that freshness and crunchiness of the treat. So get started on these babies now and you will have them ready for the whole month of February, ready to eat whenever you are craving one of those heart boxes of chocolates. According to Petrella, “This recipe is a step toward empowering people to take control of their health and food. We all want to feel good and this recipe just may help you with that.”

Next: Vegan This V-Day? These 21 Dairy-Free Treats and Desserts

Snickers Stuffed Dates (TikTok Recipe)

Comments / 1

Related
Simplemost

Reese’s new Dipped animal crackers have a coating of peanut butter and chocolate

If you’ve ever chopped up Reese’s peanut butter cups and thrown them into cookie batter, Hershey’s latest product will be right up your alley. The new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers combine the nostalgic childhood snack with chocolate and peanut butter. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, then dipped in milk chocolate.
butterwithasideofbread.com

STRAWBERRY CAKE MIX CAKE BALLS

Strawberry Cake Mix Cake Balls made with a vanilla cake mix, cream cheese and freeze dried strawberries. Dip the cake balls in melted chocolate and add some sprinkles. Simple no bake dessert that is perfect for parties and holidays!. We love cake balls and oreo balls because they come together...
Allrecipes.com

The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box

When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
iheart.com

Ben & Jerry's Adds New Ice Cream Flavors

Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors. The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped. Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped...
princesspinkygirl.com

Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake

This copycat Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake recipe has all the components of the classic Dairy Queen frozen treat, simply served as a slice instead of frozen on a stick. Easy to prepare in 15 minutes, it’s loaded with layers of ice cream, hot fudge, magic shell, and peanuts, all pressed on top of graham cracker pieces.
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Cake Cookies

Rich chocolate cookies smothered in a homemade chocolate fudge frosting are a chocolate lovers dream. You'll love these bakery style Chocolate Cake Cookies!. Are you ready to sink your teeth into something insanely delish? If so, get excited, because these Chocolate Cake Cookies are just what your tastebuds need! Whether you have a sweet tooth that simply won't quit or just love having delicious chocolate treats to indulge in now and again, this easy frosted cookie recipe delivers all of the rich flavors with each bite. You can make bakery-style cookies right at home!
Allrecipes.com

Toasted Almond and Coconut Cake with White Chocolate Ganache

Place white chocolate chips and heavy cream into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 50% power until melted, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Stir to thoroughly combine. Cool at room temperature for 10 minutes; cover and place into the refrigerator to cool completely, at least 1 hour. Add coconut...
EatingWell

Can You Eat Chocolate If You Have Diabetes?

People with diabetes are often advised to limit their consumption of sweets and treats to help manage their blood sugar levels. But a crucial component of a healthy eating pattern is that it's enjoyable so you can stick with it for the long haul—which means including the occasional treat is a smart move. That might lead you to wonder whether chocolate should be avoided by those with diabetes or if folks can, in fact, enjoy the beloved sweet once in a while.
Allrecipes.com

What's the Difference Between Devil's Food Cake and Chocolate Cake?

Chocolate cakes come in all forms — bundt, layers, cupcakes; frosted, unfrosted, glazed. But beyond its shape and its frosting, is there any real distinction between one chocolate cake and another?. Technically, yes. However, where German chocolate and Black Forest cakes have very distinct ingredients — a coconut-pecan frosting...
Houston Chronicle

This simple, dark chocolate cake will win your heart

Rich but light, this dark chocolate cake is also almost flourless - and can be made gluten-free, too. It's a one-bowl wonder that's been shared between bakers for more than 20 years. I stumbled upon it in 2004 when I bought "Je Veux du Chocolat!" by Trish Deseine at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Parade

Parade

80K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy