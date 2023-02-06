Forget a Box of Chocolates, TikTok Is All About These 'Snickers' Stuffed Dates Dupes Ahead of Valentine's Day

They literally taste like Snickers, just minus all the fat, salt and sugar.

Start by taking the pits out of your dates if and opening the dates up wide enough to be stuffed. Add in the peanut butter (or other nut butter of your choice) into the dates. Add the chopped peanuts on top of the peanut butter. Be sure not to overload them so they aren’t overstuffed. Drizzle the melted chocolate over each date and sprinkle the top with sea salt. Place the dates in the freezer until the chocolate is solid again (we recommend about 2-4 hours). Then enjoy your healthy sweet!

Even though it feels like we just started to work towards those New Year's goals of eating better and working out more, another holiday dedicated to all things sweet is on the horizon: Valentine's Day . It can be hard to stick to healthy eating habits (or any sort of New Year's resolutions , for that matter) when there's a parade of chocolates, candy and other heart-shaped confections laying around tempting us.

But instead of feeling guilty after devouring an entire box of chocolates on V-Day, why not try a healthified version of a classic candy bar that instantly satisfies the cravings for sweets?

There's a new viral recipe taking over TikTok that tastes chocolatey, salty, peanut buttery and sweet all at once—but is actually healthy. We're talking about Snickers Stuffed Dates .

The new Snickers-inspired recipe that's popping off on our feeds right now gives you all of that and more. Even Pretty Little Liars ' Tammin Sursock posted the recipe on her TikTok ( @officialtamminsursock ) saying she made the recipe because she has a sweet tooth and so do her kids. "I’m always looking for nutritious recipes that also taste great!" And lucky for you, these stuffed dates fill the bill with only four easy ingredients and less than 20 minutes of your time.

What is a Snickers stuffed date?

This new salty-sweet healthy treat is everything you could ask for from your favorite candy bar, but with more health benefits and less guilt. Health and wellness TikToker Bearenger Petrella ( @bearenger ) posts healthy alternatives to satisfy all types of cravings and recently made her own version of the trending recipe. Petrella told Parade she made the recipe because “Growing up I LOVED any chocolate candy. Since embarking on my health journey I've had a mission to make those foods I loved but healthier.”

And this treat definitely embodies that kind of mantra. With lots of sweetness and chocolate, it tastes like a Snickers, but a much better version for you than a regular old candy bar.

How to make Snickers stuffed dates

The snack is pretty much a date stuffed with all your favorite Snickers ingredients like peanut butter and crushed-up nuts. Then the date is closed and topped off with melted chocolate of your choice and sprinkled with some coarse sea salt.

You then freeze the final product for a few hours and then you’re left with a sweet and salty crunchy snack full of protein and fiber from the date. Chewy on the outside and crunchy on the inside, you will never want to go back to that boring old Snickers bar after having one bite of these yummy sweets.

Petrella loves the versatility of this recipe, stating that you can change any type of ingredient for what you prefer and it all works out to be the same product in the end! “The best part about this recipe is that it is completely customizable," she says. "You can switch up what nut butter you use, pick your favorite chocolate, top with whatever you like...the possibilities are endless.”

What are some helpful tips when making these sweet treats?

While these are simple snacks to make, you could run into some difficulties with different parts of the ingredients. For example, when it comes to the dates, they need to be pitted in order to stuff and eat. Therefore, you have two options: you could buy already pitted dates to stuff yourself, or if you want a fresher option, you can buy dates with the pits in them and de-pit them yourself. While this takes a little longer, you may also feel a little bit more satisfaction in your hard work (and dates without the pit may be more difficult to find).

How to pit a date

In order to take the pit out of a date, you start by slicing the date half open, longways so there’s lots of room and accessibility for stuffing. Be sure not to cut through the pit, you want to try to take it out all in one go. Once your date is cut, open it wide and push the pit from the back of the date while trying to grab the pit from the front. This should be enough for the pit to come out in one and you are ready to stuff!

Can you make them vegan?

Snickers Stuffed Dates Courtesy of Bearinger Petrella

This recipe can be made vegan with a few simple swaps. Luckily, peanut butter is almost always vegan and dates are of course vegan. The only thing that you may have to switch out to be vegan is the chocolate you dip the date into. You obviously will want to try dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, which may be what you wanted anyway. Since dark chocolate has no added ingredients other than cacao and maybe some sugar, this is your best option to make these treats vegan-friendly. Just be sure to double-check check the chocolate you’re using is vegan, just in case. Petrella also uses dark chocolate for her recipe noting "the date is super sweet and using dark chocolate will really balance everything out."

How long do Snickers dates last?

Say you made these treats for the long haul, you prepared them for your Valentine's Day party or you’re slowly giving them out to people throughout February . According to Petrella, the snack will last you about a month when you keep them stored in the freezer. Anything longer than that and you may lose some of that freshness and crunchiness of the treat. So get started on these babies now and you will have them ready for the whole month of February, ready to eat whenever you are craving one of those heart boxes of chocolates. According to Petrella, “This recipe is a step toward empowering people to take control of their health and food. We all want to feel good and this recipe just may help you with that.”

Snickers Stuffed Dates (TikTok Recipe)