Sen. Janeen Sollman begins first full term, appointed as deputy majority leader

Sen. Janeen Sollman is eagerly beginning her first full term in the Oregon Senate, as well as her new tenure as deputy majority leader for Oregon Democrats.

Sollman said she had a “whirlwind” 2022 and is looking forward to finally getting settled into the District 15 seat to which she was appointed just over a year ago.

“It was absolutely a whirlwind last year, but it was also a real opportunity where I really got in and got to know the community well,” Sollman said. “It’s a community I grew up in, and I graduated high school in Forest Grove … but I live in Hillsboro, and the opportunity to go meet people at their doorsteps, that’s my favorite part of the job and of campaigning.”

Sollman previously served in the Oregon House, representing District 30. She was appointed by the Washington County Board of Commissioners to finish out the final year of retiring Sen. Chuck Riley’s term in January 2022.

Sollman won election to a full term in the SD 15 seat with 55% of the vote in November. The redrawn district underwent changes in redistricting. It now excludes North Plains and unincorporated areas north and west of Hillsboro, but it takes in more of the unincorporated areas south of Cornelius.

Sollman said she knocked on more than 13,000 doors in Forest Grove and Cornelius in the past year as she ran for reelection — her Senate race was among the most expensive in the state — and prepared for the start of the new legislative session.

“For me, those conversations at peoples’ doors really help me focus on … the issues we are going to be working on over the next four years,” Sollman said. “I really strive to make sure people know they have a resource here when they need help. I may not be able to provide them the answer, but I want to be there to help connect them to the answer.”

She said not every problem a constituent experiences has a legislative answer, and sometimes pursuing her own new bill can “sometimes slow the wheel of progress down.”

Instead, Sollman sees her role as being a collaborator with other legislators and other institutions, like local governments and community organizations, to connect residents of her district with resources. When those networks fail, that’s where she sees the need for legislative oversight or reform.

One of the areas in which she sees that need, an issue that’s personal to her, is in improving protections for domestic violence and sexual assault (DVSA) victims.

A survivor of domestic violence growing up in Gales Creek herself, Sollman described being “saddened and frustrated” by the case of a double homicide in Scholls last November, where the suspect had recently been arrested on domestic violence charges.

In that case, the suspect was supposed to be on court-monitored GPS tracking that forbade him from visiting the home where the murders took place, but the courts never flagged that he’d broken the terms of his release agreement by visiting his victims. One of the victims had also been denied by the court when she sought a restraining order against her husband.

Sollman, who sits on the board of the Washington County Family Justice Center, says she takes the subject of victim protections personally.

“Those gaps in service are where the concerns come from,” Sollman said. “What we need to do is make sure there is consistency in all 36 counties.”

Sollman said she is now pursuing legislation that would ensure Oregon judges and family court administrators all get “trauma-informed framework” training to help them better consider the impact to victims.

Sollman said she’s found bipartisan support on the matter. She’s working across the aisle with Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, and she looks forward to working with court systems and existing legislative committee members to pursue these changes.

Aside from winning a full four-year term in the November election, Sollman was also appointed to be the deputy majority leader of the Oregon Senate Democrats. She says she looks forward to helping build her party’s legislation, but also to forming connections with lawmakers across the aisle.

“It’s an absolute honor to serve my caucus in this way,” Sollman said. “One of my passions and strong suits is that I like to people-connect. … It’s important that we are building those relationships across the aisle and across the chambers.”

Sollman said this collaborative spirit is not only helpful for getting the work done in Salem, but also in inspiring Oregonians to trust their lawmakers.

“I think it’s not only great for the work here in this building, but it’s really important for Oregon, not only to experience that but to see it,” Sollman said.