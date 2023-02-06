ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Truffle Has Arrived at Shake Shack for a Limited Time

By Lizzy Buczak
 2 days ago

You don't have to make reservations to enjoy white truffles anymore.

There’s nothing more romantic than truffles... white truffles, that is!

Shake Shack is hoping to give customers a fine dining experience like no other, and just in time for Valentine’s Day .

On Friday , Feb. 10, the chain is set to unveil its “most elevated menu yet,” which includes white truffle-flavored items available nationwide.

You read that right—white truffle will be on the menu without the high price tag and with no reservations required.

Here’s what the new offerings will entail:

  • White Truffle Burger: Fontina cheeseburger topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and our crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun
  • White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun
  • Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with parmesan cheese and served with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil

Both burgers will start at $8.99, while the parmesan fries with white truffle sauce will start at $4.69.

“Generally, you can only find real white truffles at fine dining restaurants, but now we’re bringing the fine dining experience to your local Shack—reservations not required. Our new White Truffle Menu features real white truffle sauce, made with Regalis Foods’ USDA Organic White Truffle Arbequina Oil,” the blog post notes.

Fans can snag an exclusive early taste via the Shake Shack app starting Wed. Feb 8!

