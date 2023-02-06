Health Highlights: Feb. 6, 2023​

His debilitating back pain lasted decades, until a new implant changed everything. The new muscle-stimulating device works by strengthening the multifidus muscle, which is essential for walking, sitting and bending, doctors say. Read more
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
A leaky heart valve means that blood isn’t moving properly through one of the heart’s four valves. The potential complications include heart rhythm disturbances and heart failure. However, treatment is usually effective. In a healthy heart, four valves open and close in a synchronized and consistent pattern to...
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids’ toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests.
An inflammation of the connective tissue where the ribs attach to the breastbone (sternum). Characterized by dull to sharp pain at the front of the chest wall that may radiate to the back or abdomen. Symptoms. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Costochondritis, seek medical...
Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that usually causes lower back pain, but it can also affect other joints. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is estimated to affect 0.9% to 1.4% of people in the United States. People with AS can develop leg pain if their knees or hips are affected....
Comments / 0