Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400

By MEHMET GUZEL, GHAITH ALSAYED and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press
 3 days ago

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more.

Related
The Independent

‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria

A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
The Associated Press

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Independent

Moment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

At least 500 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, leaving scores injured. This footage shows the moment a young child was pulled from the rubble in northern Syria on Monday, 6 February.The death toll was sharply rising in the hours following the powerful earthquake, with fears it will continue to increase.Its epicentre was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both countries in the aftermath. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day
Hutch Post

🎥Biden offers US help; hundreds dead, mega quake rocks Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday. Hundreds were killed in the two countries, thousands were injured and the toll was expected to rise further. President Joe Biden has conveyed his...
marketscreener.com

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

DIYARBAKIR/ANKARA, Turkey (Reuters) - A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 200 people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region, and triggering a search for survivors trapped in rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos

Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
News 4 Buffalo

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

In the Turkish city of Malatya, bodies were placed side by side on the ground, covered in blankets, while rescuers waited for funeral vehicles to pick them up, according to former journalist Ozel Pikal who saw eight bodies pulled from the ruins of building.
Reuters

Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured when a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey overnight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, calling it a historic disaster for which the death toll is likely to rise.
