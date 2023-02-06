Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more.
