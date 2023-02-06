Preble County woman accused of dumping puppy in freezing temps facing formal criminal charges

A Preble County woman accused of dumping a dog in cold weather will formally face criminal charges in the incident, according to court records.

Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury Monday on charges including a felony count of cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and a third misdemeanor charge of falsification, online court records filed Monday show.

In December, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads on a report of a puppy dumped in the cold.

The beagle puppy, named Jett, was found in a small plastic crate with no access to food, water, or shelter from the 25-degree temperature, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson previously told News Center 7. Jett was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment for being malnourished, dehydrated, and cuts to its paws.

Brown remains in the Preble County Jail, and bond has been set for more than $25,000, according to jail records. Her next court date was not immediately known.