ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Preble County woman accused of dumping puppy in freezing temps facing formal criminal charges

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

A Preble County woman accused of dumping a dog in cold weather will formally face criminal charges in the incident, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury Monday on charges including a felony count of cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and a third misdemeanor charge of falsification, online court records filed Monday show.

In December, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads on a report of a puppy dumped in the cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LK4s_0keQbzeR00

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

The beagle puppy, named Jett, was found in a small plastic crate with no access to food, water, or shelter from the 25-degree temperature, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson previously told News Center 7. Jett was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment for being malnourished, dehydrated, and cuts to its paws.

Brown remains in the Preble County Jail, and bond has been set for more than $25,000, according to jail records. Her next court date was not immediately known.

Comments / 9

Cindy Brandenburg
2d ago

Hope she goes to prison for awhile! we can't let people get away with this anymore

Reply(2)
10
Jodi K. Price
2d ago

it's about time people are held accountable for the abuse to animals

Reply
8
Zach Smith
2d ago

at least the dog survived. the only positive out of this.

Reply
8
Related
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
peakofohio.com

Domestic complaint leads to multiple arrests

Two Bellefontaine residents were arrested following a domestic complaint Monday around 6:30 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 400 block of North Detroit Street. While en route, dispatch advised a female, Mindy Gallagher, 33, held a razor blade up to the caller’s throat and then left the scene on foot.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WISH-TV

Richmond police make arrest in December murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy