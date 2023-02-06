PFAS strategy gets support from Wisconsin Republican lawmakers

(The Center Square) – While Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources continues to look at new regulations for so-called forever chemicals, Republican lawmakers at the State Capitol are looking at another strategy.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy hosted a public hearing last week on what to do about PFAS chemicals.

PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. They are used in everything from Teflon coating to firefighting foam. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans.

Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, who’s been focusing on PFAS chemicals for years in the legislature, suggested that the state can help communities pay for testing and mitigation efforts.

“Do we have to enhance the revolving loan fund to take care of dilemmas across the state?,” Cowles asked at the hearing. “How do we come up with a dollar amount?”

Cowles later told reporters that the worry over PFAS pollution is not a political issue.

"Finding out that it's out in the bay, it's going to wake up a lot of people," Cowles told reporters. "There's a lot of fishermen who aren't too thrilled right now."

Gov. Evers has made new PFAS guidelines one of his top priorities. Currently, Wisconsin doesn’t have any guidelines of its own.

The governor has said he plans to include $100 million in his budget proposal to deal with PFAS pollution.

Cowles suggested last week that, instead, Wisconsin help communities deal with worries about their water and soil.

The state currently has a revolving loan program for local communities for water pollution, and the federal government also earmarked millions in the latest infrastructure plan for the same goal. But there are limits.

“It’s not the testing and the ongoing costs, that’s not covered by federal dollars,” Cowles added.

Toni Herkert with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities suggested Wisconsin use some of its $7 billion budget surplus to pay for things that aren’t already paid for.

“We cannot use ratepayer dollars to pay for things like testing, bottled water, or home filtration systems that you may want to provide to your residents,” Herkert told lawmakers.