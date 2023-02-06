Read full article on original website
2news.com
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics to discuss investigations on Cochran and Jardon
The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15. In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
2news.com
Nevada Gaming Control Board disrupts alleged embezzlement scheme
The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) recently disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in arraignments of two alleged co-conspirators earlier this week. Beginning in December of 2022, the Board began an investigation into the fraudulent cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across...
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
71 people sickened in suspected norovirus outbreak at Las Vegas school
At least 71 people fell ill in an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at an elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas valley, the Southern Nevada Health District says.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
Norovirus caused illness outbreak at Las Vegas elementary school, health district says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary lab results suggest that norovirus was the cause of a reported mass illness at Tanaka Elementary School nearly two weeks ago, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. A gastrointestinal illness outbreak infected an estimated 130 students at the school, sometime during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, […]
americanmilitarynews.com
43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match
A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
2news.com
Kade Morris Named to Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Pitcher Kade Morris was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Baseball Team Thursday, as the conference announced the 13-player group and the 2023 predicted order of finish. Morris was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last season, going 7-5 with three saves and 53 strikeouts over 18 appearances (four...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Las Vegas drivers line up to gas up after news of pipeline spill in California
KTNV heard reports of long lines at gas stations across the valley after news of a gasoline pipeline spill in California.
BLM kills wild horse on Mount Charleston, sparking outrage within community
A wild horse from Mount Charleston was killed by federal officials this week. The horse was loved within the community and residents are demanding to know why the Bureau of Land Management did not take less aggressive means.
2news.com
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
