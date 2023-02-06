ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer crashes into concrete wall, spills fuel in crash on I-10

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
A crash involving a semi-truck and a car had westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue shut down for several hours on Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:30, the semi-truck was westbound in the inside lane passing McDuff, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A sedan was traveling westbound in the center lane. The driver of the semi-truck did not see the sedan, FHP said, and began to change lanes, colliding with the left side of the sedan.

The semi-truck veered back into the inside lane, lost control of the vehicle and then hit the concrete barrier wall.

The sedan went across all westbound lanes and into the grassy shoulder on the outside lane.

The crash caused a fuel spill of at least 40 gallons. FHP said the concrete barrier wall is being repaired and the fuel spill is being cleaned up.

