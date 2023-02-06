Read full article on original website
Diverticulitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
When it comes to diverticulitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), both ailments have many similarities. So what's the difference between the two?
MedicineNet.com
What Are Warning Signs of Head and Neck Cancer?
The major warning signs of head and neck cancer may include a lump or bump in the neck, a painful sore in the mouth or throat that does not heal, difficulty swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. Other signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer include:
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
How Is COPD Treated?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition characterized by difficulty breathing. COPD can’t be cured, but treatment can help manage symptoms, prevent exacerbations (flare-ups), and improve your quality of life.If you have COPD, you may see a pulmonologist—a doctor who specializes in treating respiratory conditions. Common COPD treatments include prescription medications, lifestyle changes, and rehabilitation therapies to treat the disease. Surgery is sometimes recommended for people with very severe symptoms.Lifestyle InterventionsWhen you have COPD, making healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way in helping manage symptoms and reducing the impact the disease has on your life....
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?
March has been designated Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with the aim of ensuring more women recognise the early signs of the disease to help with their chances of beating it.The disease develops when abnormal cells in and around the ovary and fallopian tubes grow and divide in an uncontrolled way and form a cancerous tumour, which, if malignant, can spread to other parts of the body.According to Ovarian Cancer Action, 295,000 women are diagnosed with it annually – making it the sixth most common form of cancer among females, particularly among older people – but 90 per cent do...
Medical News Today
COPD lung vs. normal lungs in medical scans
COPD does not always show up on X-rays. When it does, doctors may notice air pockets in lung tissue, a lowered diaphragm, or enlarged lungs. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious group of lung conditions that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. These conditions cause permanent changes in the lungs that make breathing more difficult.
Medical News Today
Albuterol for COPD: What to know
Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
Woman diagnosed with cervical cancer after thinking it was endometriosis
A woman who suspected she had endometriosis found out that she had cervical cancer after experiencing symptoms for six months.Sarah Carey, 40, was experiencing stomach cramps and heavy bleeding after sexual intercourse and guessed she had endometriosis – a long-term condition where tissue similar to the womb’s lining grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, causing pelvic pain and severe pain during and after sex.Carey hadn’t had a smear test – a medical screening that checks the health of your cervix – for seven years. “I was avoiding it because I had given birth to...
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Healthline
What Is Superior Dehiscence Canal Syndrome (SCDS)?
Superior dehiscence canal syndrome is a rare condition of the inner ear that affects your balance and hearing. Surgery is typically used to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Some health conditions can impact your hearing and balance. One that you may have heard of is Meniere’s disease, which...
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
contagionlive.com
Analyzing Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome After COVID-19 Vaccination
Though rare, Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur after vaccination. Did Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen COVID-19 vaccination increase the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome?. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare, autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Often triggered by a viral illness, GBS can cause severe muscle weakness and paralysis, and even mortality in 5% of patients.
Diabetes breakthrough brings world closer to life without insulin
Scientists have identified a protein that they say could replace insulin therapy for people with diabetes.A research team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been working on an alternative approach to insulin for several years, based on the S100A9 protein. The protein – tested on diabetic mice - can significantly improve metabolism rate and regulate blood glucose, lipids and ketones, a chemical produced by the liver when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to turn glucose into energy.The study has also discovered an anti-inflammatory effect triggered by the protein, which could be used to treat inflammatory disorders elsewhere.Insulin...
Healthline
Is Emphysema the Same as COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that refers to inflammation in the airways that makes it hard to breathe. Emphysema is a chronic lung disease that falls under the COPD umbrella. If you have emphysema, you also have COPD, but not everyone with COPD has emphysema. Emphysema...
How Is COPD Diagnosed?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic, progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main types of COPD. COPD is diagnosed based on your signs and symptoms, history of smoking and exposure to lung irritants, family history, and test results. If you have symptoms of COPD or known risk factors, your healthcare provider may perform a physical examination and order tests—including spirometry (breathing test), blood work, imaging tests, and other lung function tests. If your primary care provider suspects you might have COPD, they may refer you to a pulmonologist—a doctor...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome?
Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
