Dallastown, PA

Select GameTimePA's YAIAA Athletes of the Week for Jan. 30 to Feb. 4

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 2 days ago
It's time to select the YAIAA Athletes of the Week.

Each week readers select their top boy and girl athlete in an online poll at ydr.com/gametimepa and eveningsun.com/gametimepa.

The poll runs from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, Northeastern basketball player Mikayla Coleman won the girls' poll and Dallastown basketball player Jonah Stefko won the boys' poll.

If you'd like to nominate a local athlete for future polls, email Matt Allibone at mallibone@ydr.com or Shelly Stallsmith at mstallsmith@ydr.com. To vote for this week's Athlete of the Week, see the polls below.

Keeping track:Here are the GameTimePA winter season Athletes of the Week

Hoping for change:No team means no YAIAA meet for independent swimmers. She's fighting to end that rule.

