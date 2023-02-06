Read full article on original website
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Alabama community rallies in support of a Black author after school district cancels Black History Month event
A suburban Alabama community is rallying behind a Black author after the school district rescinded an invitation to have him speak and read his books at local elementary schools during Black History Month.
Video Shows Racist White Man Threatening To Show FedEx Driver ‘How Little Black Lives Matter’
Sometimes being Black in America means it’s only a matter of time before you come across a white person who can’t wait for an excuse to call you the n-word. A video was posted to Twitter Wednesday that showed a Black FedEx worker, reportedly in Douglasville, Georgia, amid a confrontation with a racist white man who may or may not have assumed the title “grand wizard” at some point in his life.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He’s African and Doesn’t Have ‘Generational Trauma’ Like Blacks
Looks like someone was uncomfortable with being in the hot seat. Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, had some things to say about his Black experience on a recent episode of Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey’s The Higher Learning podcast. Acho testified to feeling differently...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
Authors demand US government issue $14 trillion in reparations over role in slavery, voter suppression
Two authors demanded the US government issue $14 trillion in reparations, over the course of 10 years, for its 'culpable role' in slavery and voter suppression
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
The First Black Authors In the United States
February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Jemele Hill on Tyre Nichols: 'Police were never, by design, supposed to protect Black people'
Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill on Wednesday opened Vanderbilt University's slate of Black History Month events with a seething analysis of policing in America. As the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture, Hill reflected on the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. She spoke at the event hours after Nichols was buried approximately 200 miles away in Memphis. ...
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
Teachers of African American history stress value of AP course
Keziah Ridgeway has taught African American history at Northeast High School in Philadelphia for four years, calling it a “labor of love.”“I say it is a labor because it is very daunting teaching African American history,” she said. “It’s a lot of trauma — a lot of events that can make you uncomfortable.”Still, Ridgeway added, “It’s something that needs to be done.”More teachers across the country are likely to confront this...
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
