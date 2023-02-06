ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Nate Berkus Just Told Us How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe For Your Home in 5 Simple Steps

By Sydney Meister
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLF40_0keQbGN600

There are some things in the fashion world that we could definitely do without (read: wedge sneakers ). BUT, if there’s one trend we’ll cling to with the jaws of life, it’s the creating of a capsule wardrobe . For those who don’t know, a capsule wardrobe consists of a set number of pieces that can easily be mixed and matched, so theoretically, you could reach into your closet blindfolded, pick different items out and they’re guaranteed to match regardless of what you’ve selected. So now, after years of perfecting his capsule wardrobe in the closet, celebrity designer Nate Berkus is translating the hack into his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD7Zo_0keQbGN600

Nate Home/mDesign

For those who don’t know, the celeb’s new line, Nate Home , launched today—and in an exclusive interview he told us, “When I first sat down [with mDesign ] I said, ‘I want this entire collection to be your favorite T-shirt, your favorite pair of jeans…the basics.’” So much so, that he gave us the nitty gritty on *exactly* how to create a capsule wardrobe for your home in five easy steps.

Below, find everything you need to know, plus every item you need to bring your capsule wardrobe (home edition) together.

'Selling Sunset' Stars on 3 Ways to Make Your Home Sell Faster

1. One All-Season Duvet Cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTwu_0keQbGN600

Nate Home/mDesign

The first step to building your bedding collection is treating your duvet/comforter like “your favorite denim,” Berkus tells us. Meaning, you want to think about your duvet like a pair of jeans that goes with just about anything (no matter what the season). “I absolutely loathe trends,” he adds. “I always err on the side of classic, where [the duvet should provide a] foundation that always looks good no matter what [it’s paired with] or  [what season] it is.” Translation? You want to choose a solid-hued, high-quality duvet—that uses materials like cotton, linen or bamboo—and plays off of the ‘basic’ idea with a neutral color (i.e, white, grey, charcoal or taupe).

Shop The Look: Nate Home Cotton Percale Duvet Cover Set (from $80); Parachute Percale Duvet Cover (from $150); H by Frette Percale Duvet Cover (from $150)

2. Two Cotton Sheet Sets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJt1E_0keQbGN600

Sferra

“You'd have two belts, one brown and one black," he tells us, so apply that same logic to your linens. You want to look for two high-quality, cotton sheet sets (maybe one in white, one in grey) that’ll complement any bedding essential you pair with it.

Shop the Look: Sferra Celeste Sheet Set (from $206); Nate Home 4-Piece Deep Pocket Sheet Set (from $70); Brooklinen Classic Core Set (from $125); Quince European Linen Sheet Set (from $130)

3. A 6-Piece Pillow & Throw Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMM42_0keQbGN600

Jenni Kayne

“This would be your [finishing touches],” says Berkus. “You'd have [a jean jacket] in black, cream and blue. You'd have a great overcoat, a cashmere V-neck sweater, a cashmere crewneck sweater and maybe a cable knit sweater…and then that’s it, you're done.” So, pulling from the same school of thought, you want your finishing touches to align with the same categories: 1) two to three textured throw pillows that you can mix and match, 2) a statement-making, oversized blanket (that’ll last for years to come) and two decorative accessories (like a cashmere throw or cable-knit pillow) that can move from the corner of a sofa to the nook of a bed.

Shop the Look: Jenni Kayne Alpaca Basketweave Throw Blanket ($295); Nate Home Painted Stripe Decorative Pillow (from $30); Article Gabriola Ivory Bouclé Pillow Set ($79); Italian Cashmere Blend Throw Blanket ( $60 ; $39)

4. Two+ Towel Sets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfWdv_0keQbGN600

Nate Home/mDesign

Basically, your towels are the “basic T-shirt of your home,” per Berkus. So, depending on the size of your family, you want to pick up a few, six-piece sets (which include hand towels, washcloths and bath towels). “Look for sets you can mix and match a la carte,” he continues. "I’m thinking about it like my pocket tees, where I’m grabbing a set in gray, white and black—maybe blue,” he adds.

BUILD A SET (FROM $50)

5. Three Pieces of Functional/Meaningful Decor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUBUm_0keQbGN600

Lulu and Georgia

Once you have your bath and bedding figured out, you want to choose three pieces of decor that you won’t get sick of over time. “Think about it like your shoes,” he says. “You'd have your best running shoes, you'd have your best slip on shoes and you'd have your best like dress shoe.” So, for your ‘running shoes,' you want to invest in something functional (like glass plates, which you can hang on the wall as Erik Kenneth Staalberg did above). Then, for the 'slip-on shoes,' you want to focus on comfort and nostalgia (think: baroque photo frames , retro coffee table books or vintage artwork ). And finally, you want a ‘dress shoe’ decor that’ll make a statement (like show-stopping lighting or oversized, decorative candles that can be repurposed as a vase). “Have your eye land on something that evokes some sort of pleasant memory, place, trip or experience and let your [history] guide the decor from there,” he explains.

The goal: Spark a conversation that tells part of your story and reflects who you are.

Shop the Look: Neiman Marcus Assorted Blue-and-White Dinner Plate Set ($275); Abernathy Chandelier ($3,398); Jacques Cousteau ‘The Ocean World’ Book ($60)

Shop Property Brother Jonathan Scott's New Dining Room

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nate Berkus Says Launch of New Home Collection Marks the Next Chapter in His Career: 'It's a Big Deal'

PEOPLE chatted with the interior designer about his new line, Nate Home, and how it’s “been years in the making” Nate Berkus has officially launched his long-awaited home line, Nate Home! In partnership with mDesign, the new collection features an array of elevated pieces — from bedding essentials to organization items — inspired by the interior designer's travels and firm belief that every home should tell a story.  Berkus, who is "very vehemently anti-trend," says he knew what he wanted to achieve with this line from the very start.  "The...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
PureWow

PureWow

5K+
Followers
994
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy