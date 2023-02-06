ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kmaland.com

Resilient Missouri Valley girls ready for third try at AHSTW

(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley girls basketball team has experienced many ups and downs this season. Through it all, the Lady Reds (3-18) have stayed resilient and headstrong. "It's been a good season in many ways," Missouri Valley head coach Dustin Koyle said. "We've improved a bunch. But it's...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Treynor completes season sweep of Underwood

(Treynor) -- For a fifth straight season, Treynor swept the season series with rival Underwood. Timely shooting and stellar defense led the Cardinals (14-6) to a 63-56 win over the Eagles (17-3). “I thought it was a gritty win,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker. “Both teams played really hard, both...
TREYNOR, IA
kmaland.com

Stifling defense leads Treynor to stunning blowout win over Underwood

(Treynor) -- Treynor girls basketball dominated from start to finish en route to a 59-25 victory over Underwood Tuesday in the regular season finale. The Class 2A No. 10 Cardinals (19-2) smothered the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles (17-3) defensively to win in emphatic fashion, avenging their loss earlier in the season.
TREYNOR, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level

Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
HASTINGS, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Brook Berringer tribute, basketball rises, more

One Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is doing something in order to pay tribute to the late, great Brook Berringer. That and more in today’s news. It’s going to be a long time until the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team kicks off its season, but there’s still plenty of preparation going on. That includes some players deciding what numbers they are going to wear in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa

Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
NORTHBORO, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Clara Frances Baggenstoss, 96 of Atlantic

Location:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Memorials:Memorials can be made to "Right To Life" and mailed or left at the funeral home. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:The...
ATLANTIC, IA

