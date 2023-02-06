Read full article on original website
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
One of NewMarket Square’s original anchor tenants is going to close
One of the original anchor tenants that opened in the first phase of NewMarket Square in 2001 is now closing.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 10 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
Wellington Christian Academy working to keep doors open
Wellington Christian Academy (WCA) is fighting to keep its doors open after being hit hard by inflation.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
98 Years Old and Still Working
The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
KWCH.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Here’s a list of Wichita restaurants offering dining specials for Valentine’s Day 2023
You’ve got a week to figure out your plans. Here’s help.
Spirit AeroSystems hosting hourly job fair Saturday
Spirit AeroSystems is hosting an hourly job fair Saturday.
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
KAKE TV
Popular 'bin shopping' type retail store opens in Towne West Square, draws big crowds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you've been to the Towne West Square lately, a brand new store just inside the north entrance might have caught your eye. "We pass by, and we're like, oh my gosh! Is that one of those bin stores that we've been seeing online? So she said, we have to stop. We have to," said Holli Rogers.
Crashes slowed down traffic on Kellogg downtown
Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to two lanes due to a crash.
Grandparents scam reported in Wichita area
The Consumer Protection Division is warning Sedgwick County residents to be on the lookout for the “Grandparent Scam.”
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
KAKE TV
When Wichita school denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar say their oldest child’s problems in school started early. As an elementary school student — first in Lawrence and then Wichita — Lexi Dutcher would sometimes scream in class or throw herself on the floor. She struggled to keep up academically and had trouble socializing with other children.
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
KWCH.com
Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
