Wellington, KS

98 Years Old and Still Working

The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
EL DORADO, KS
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
WICHITA, KS
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
Further guidance given regarding complaints with Wichita denture practice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Dental Board are reaching out to assist people who’ve lost time and money to Affordable Dentures and Implants, in Wichita. Complaints against the company include extensive waits and failure to provide working dentures. 12 News...
WICHITA, KS
