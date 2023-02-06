WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you've been to the Towne West Square lately, a brand new store just inside the north entrance might have caught your eye. "We pass by, and we're like, oh my gosh! Is that one of those bin stores that we've been seeing online? So she said, we have to stop. We have to," said Holli Rogers.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO