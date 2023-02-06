Read full article on original website
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
CATA board chairman retires, honored for longstanding leadership
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years. Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. […]
State College
Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board
State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
State College
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer for Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
State College Borough Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter Marshall...
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
Windmill Superloads update for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area that windmill superload movements are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8. Route details are: On Wednesday, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour […]
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania
DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Altoona
Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
Lecker seeks reelection for Elk County Commissioner
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – M. Fritz Lecker of St. Marys has announced her plans to seek reelection for the Elk County Commissioner position. Lecker has served as commissioner since January 2020. Lecker says she is most proud of the creative ways that she and the current Board of Commissioners were able to funnel a […]
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
These sessions can help Clearfield County residents with their taxes
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mature Resouces Area Agency on Aging (MRAA) is joining AARP to bring one-day tax assistance sessions to Clearfield County. Through ARRP’s Tax Aide Program, two sites will be brought to the county’s Centers for Active Living in Coalport and Mahaffey. On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., […]
DuBois barber’s invention helps give everyone the barber shop experience
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One DuBois barber created a device for people with disabilities after coming up with the idea years ago. The Tranquilift at Bakas Barbershop, inside the WPAL Fitness Center at 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, is an apparatus that allows people in wheelchairs to be lifted and leaned back […]
