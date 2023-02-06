ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

CATA board chairman retires, honored for longstanding leadership

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years. Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board

State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Windmill Superloads update for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area that windmill superload movements are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8. Route details are: On Wednesday, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption

LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania

DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
DUBOIS, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Altoona

Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lecker seeks reelection for Elk County Commissioner

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – M. Fritz Lecker of St. Marys has announced her plans to seek reelection for the Elk County Commissioner position. Lecker has served as commissioner since January 2020. Lecker says she is most proud of the creative ways that she and the current Board of Commissioners were able to funnel a […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

