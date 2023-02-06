ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Feb. 6, 2023​

By Ernie Mundell
 2 days ago

His debilitating back pain lasted decades, until a new implant changed everything. The new muscle-stimulating device works by strengthening the multifidus muscle, which is essential for walking, sitting and bending, doctors say. Read more

A rare but dangerous form of eating disorder could run in families. Anywhere from 1% to 5% of the population has a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, or ARFID, experts say. Read more

MRI might boost cancer detection for women with dense breasts. The technology detected even tiny cancers in women with dense breasts who had had a negative mammogram, a large study found. But one expert worried about the rate of false-positive findings. Read more

Got bunions? Key factors can decide whether surgery is right for you. While most bunion surgeries are a success, about 10% fail, leaving patients with continued pain and disability. Read more

Outbreak of measles in Ohio that sickened 85 kids is over. All of the affected children were under-vaccinated, experts noted, and while none died 36 were hospitalized. Read more

AHA News: Lifelong Runner and Newlywed Gets Pacemaker to Power Her Heart

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- After their Hawaii honeymoon, newlyweds Jackie Ng-Osorio and her husband, Kane, set a goal of training together for the Honolulu Marathon. The race went well. Afterward, Ng-Osorio, who was 26 at the time, eased back into shorter daily runs. But she noticed her heart rate stayed high well after running. She went to her doctor. A treadmill stress test found no...
Seniors' Dental Care Declines After Medicare Kicks In

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds. The result isn't pretty. “Without dental coverage for adults who are eligible [for] Medicare, we are seeing a rise in loss of teeth after age 65 among nearly 1 in 20 adults, which represents millions of Americans,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, a...
Common Plastics Chemical Tied to Higher Diabetes Risk in Women

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids’ toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests. To study the impact of these chemicals, known as phthalates, researchers followed just over 1,300 U.S. women for six years to see if exposure contributed to the incidence of diabetes. About 5% of the women...
AHA News: This Is What a Cardiac Arrest Looks Like, and Why You Need to Know

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Dr. Anezi Uzendu should not be here to explain what a cardiac arrest looks like. He's alive only because strangers at a gym understood – and acted. In 2016, Uzendu, then a 25-year-old medical resident, was playing a pickup basketball game at a gym in Birmingham, Alabama. He doesn't recall what happened, but he's told he scored, then collapsed. "First, they...
How Are Toxins Like Lead, Arsenic Getting Into Baby Foods?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Parents in the United States may assume baby food is free of impurities, but a recent research review highlights the much different reality: Most foods made for babies and toddlers have some amount of toxic heavy metals. The contaminants include metals, such as lead and arsenic, that can harm brain development, and contribute to learning and behavior problems in children. And they are found in everything from rice cereals to formula to pureed vegetables. ...
For Baby's Sake, Moms-to-Be Need the Whooping Cough Vaccine: CDC

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women can help protect their newborns from whooping cough by getting a Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked cases of infant whooping cough between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2019. The researchers found a link between reduced rates of whooping cough in newborns under 2 months of age and Tdap...
There's Been a Big Decline in the Rate of Americans Hit by Disability

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study delivers some great news to older Americans, something many likely already realize in their daily lives. The prevalence of disabilities among seniors is down sharply from what it was just a decade before, researchers say. Fewer older adults have limitations in the activities that are an important part of daily life, from climbing stairs or walking without difficulty to dressing...
