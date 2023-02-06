ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY ranks in ‘turmoil’ after commissioner demotes chiefs, high-ranking officials step down

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore, Joe Marino, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
 2 days ago

The FDNY hierarchy is going down in flames.

Three high-ranking city Fire Department chiefs were abruptly demoted in a controversial shake-up last week — and two other chiefs then voluntarily stepped down from their titles in solidarity, law enforcement sources told The Post on Monday.

And other protesting chiefs may soon follow suit, sources warned.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh knocked down in rank Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Joe Jardin, Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Gala and Assistant Chief of Operations Fred Schaaf on Friday, sources said.

The move immediately sparked outcry from rank-and-file Bravest — and prompted two top fire officials, Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Operations John Esposito, to seek demotions, furious at least partly because they were left in the dark by Kavanagh over their colleagues, sources said.

In a blistering letter to Kavanagh, Esposito said he had been excluded from “the decision-making process on serious issues affecting this department.

“These events have resulted in a serious breach of trust with my subordinate personnel,” he wrote. “To ensure the chiefs, company officers and firefighters stay focused on the mission, I can no longer remain Chief of Operations.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh demoted three top department chiefs Friday, sparking a firestorm from other top-ranking brass, sources said.
“I am requesting to return to a field assignment in my Civil Serivce rank of Deputy Chief at the earliest convenience.”

Kavanagh was stunned by the move by Hodgens and Esposito, sources said.

“This puts the department in turmoil,” an FDNY source said.

“Who will make day-to-day decisions? The commissioner doesn’t know anything about fighting fires or personnel.

Chief of Department John Hodgens sought a demotion in solidarity.
FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Gala was among three top-ranking department officials demoted in a shake-up Friday.
“She will also have a hard time replacing them,” the source said. “Firemen are a tight group. No one will want to take their job, and if someone is dumb enough to take the job, good luck getting people to work for them.”

No replacements have been named for the demoted chiefs.

According to a firefighter source, the demotions by Kavanagh, the FDNY’s first female commissioner, were designed to flex her muscle at the 150-year-old Big Apple department.

“She is showing she is the boss, and they’re fighting back,” the source said. “There was no need for this. Things were running smoothly. Now the commissioner has a problem.”

Ironically, the decision to demote the three chiefs was announced after an FDNY executive meeting Friday about “working together,” a source noted.

A high-ranking department source said the chiefs were demoted partly because of the way they allegedly mistreat some of their colleagues, “in the way they undermine their counterparts.”

According to a source, Kavanagh demoted Hodgens and Gala as a way to show she is the “boss” at the FDNY.
The source added that the department also has had “members on medical leave for years” and that Kavanagh tried to take those firefighters off the rolls when she took over last year, but “her chiefs refused.”

On Friday, Kavanagh read a biting statement to the 20 or so top department chiefs gathered, suggesting she was highly dissatisfied with department leadership in recent weeks.

“Over the last eight weeks, since we’ve made some changes, many requests have made it to my office,” the commissioner said. “Requests for vehicles, requests for promotions, requests for something that served the bottom line of a single person here in the room.

“What has not come to my desk is a plan to make our members safer,” Kavanagh fumed. “What has not come to my desk is a plan to reduce fire deaths in the Bronx, which are spiking.

“What has not come to my desk is a plan to purchase our next [self-contained breathing apparatuses]. What has not come to my desk with a list of things our members could use to get their jobs done better,” she said.

“What has not come to my desk is a list of things to bring into bargaining to pay our members more. Not a single idea of what would help the membership and the citizens of New York has made it to my desk.”

Department spokesman Frank Dwyer declined to comment on the demotions Monday, telling The Post, “We do not comment on personnel moves.”

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, “Commissioner Kavanagh has my full support.

“She is promoting a culture of true leadership, accountability, and performance within the FDNY. As Commissioner Kavanagh made clear, she and her senior team work for the rank and file and the people of this city, not the other way around.

“Those who do not agree with that view have chosen to leave the FDNY. Regardless, New Yorkers can rest assured that the FDNY is as prepared as ever to keep them safe and respond to any and all emergencies.”

muckraker_bob
5h ago

Some comments here refer to the “good old boys club” which they consider the FDNY to be. Many of these Smoke Eaters are second and third generation risking their lives every day they’re on duty. Check out 9/11/01. Meanwhile your have the commissioner whose career is based on working in the Obama campaign and as a Special Assistant to a not so special Mayor Bill De Blasio. Just guessing that if a fire broke out in my home I’d prefer having a guy with experience show up rather than a bureaucrat who says that her greatest accomplishment is getting more women in the department.

