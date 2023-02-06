ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Kaisanh Worrell
2d ago

How about spending 55 mill on services that help keep people out of jail🤷

spectrumlocalnews.com

Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home

AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
AYDEN, NC
cbs17

Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County

Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project

CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism

Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Counselors across U.S. recognized during National …. During the first full week of February,...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

