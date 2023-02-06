Read full article on original website
Kaisanh Worrell
2d ago
How about spending 55 mill on services that help keep people out of jail🤷
cbs17
Raleigh council agrees to review demands following Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council has voted to create a committee that to look into concerns from the community following the in-custody death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Stuck in a hotel, North Carolina couple waits for state program to finish their home
AYDEN, N.C. — From the outside looking in, it appears like work is steadily going on to build a home at Willie Williams' property in Ayden. This is a step, however, that the family has waited years for. In addition to waiting, Williams hasn't had clear communication about what is happening at his property. He reached out to both the Greene County inspector and the contractor. He couldn't get answers.
cbs17
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County
Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
Clayton seeks input on 'Gateway 42' project
CLAYTON, N.C. — Residents on Tuesday will be asked for input on what will soon become a new front door for the town of Clayton. Clayton's "Gateway 42" project will enhance the area around the intersection of N.C. Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 70, one of the most important routes to get drivers in and out of Clayton.
cbs17
Wake County sheriff files juvenile petition for Zebulon Middle School threats
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Wednesday against a suspect involved in making threats of mass violence at Zebulon Magnet Middle School. On Friday, the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown after threats were made on social media....
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
cbs17
Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
cbs17
Reported threat of student with weapon led to Code Red lockdown at Southeast Raleigh High School, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website. The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to...
A CORE step for Roseboro
The Town of Roseboro has made sizable steps in recent years to see the town blossom into a better version of itself. The town’s recent s
cbs17
Fayetteville moving forward with study into recent city violence in efforts to improve crime prevention
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city leaders are growing frustrated with gun violence that some claim is plaguing the city. This comes after a woman was shot and carjacked while walking to her car at Cumberland’s Food Mart on Monday afternoon. Two suspects waiting at the corner of...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
neusenews.com
Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism
Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
Fayetteville city leaders want 911 call center relocated so it can ‘handling latest technology’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – On average 900 emergency calls come to the second floor of Fayetteville City Hall each day. It’s where the city’s 911 emergency call center is located. In November, voters passed a $60 million public safety bond referendum that included $34 million for a...
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Counselors across U.S. recognized during National …. During the first full week of February,...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
cbs17
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
