The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but we learned Monday that one of their selections is expected to be a bit earlier in the pick order.

The midseason trade between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills, which included a conditional sixth-round pick, reportedly met those conditions to make that selection a fifth-rounder.

Here’s a quick look at the updated 2023 draft order for the Colts: