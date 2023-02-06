Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
fox26houston.com
Man scared after attempt to rob hotel clerk, woman pulls gun on him instead
HOUSTON - A robber had the surprise of his life after the woman he attempted to rob at gunpoint pulled a gun on him in west Houston. On Jan. 16, a man entered a hotel lobby in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway with a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer from the hotel clerk.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Man tries to rob hotel clerk at gunpoint, she pulls gun on him instead
Robber gets scared after he attempted to rob a hotel lobby clerk at gunpoint with a rifle and she pulls out her own gun to aim at him. (Video Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Houston)
Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
KSAT 12
Dating app encounter turns into deadly botched robbery after victim shoots woman’s boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON – A dating app encounter in Houston turned deadly this week after a couple allegedly tried to rob a man who went to meet up with a woman he met on the online platform. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 23-year-old man went to meet up with...
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
19-year-old died jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says
Only ABC13 spoke with the family of a 19-year-old who died jumping out of her moving car. They revealed that the boyfriend who was with their loved one fell out of their favor.
Still no answers 1 year after man was shot to death in his family's driveway by plain-clothes HPD officers
HOUSTON — It has been one year since Charion Lockett, 27, was shot to death by plain-clothes officers in front of his family's north Houston home and his family members said they still have a lot of unanswered questions. On Feb. 7, 2022, Houston police officers in unmarked vehicles...
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
13-year-old girl shot when bullet came through window as she slept in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The child was taken to the hospital in fair condition and is expected to survive. Now, deputies are searching for whoever fired a gun in the middle of the night.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
Comments / 0