New Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay footage is plenty spooky

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
Only a few weeks remain until the Resident Evil 4 remake is within our grasp, and some brand-new gameplay footage is out to show us just what to expect from this reimagining of a horror classic.

Game Informer recently had the opportunity to go hands-on with Capcom’s remake, specifically the opening village section. Many locales will be immediately recognizable to Resident Evil 4 veterans: the church, graveyard, and central village hub are all there – all of which are crawling with pitchfork-wielding ganados. Even the iconic merchant is there!

Check out the video for yourself below. An interesting addition is sidequests – completing various tasks seemingly yields rewards from the merchant now.

Virtually every Resident Evil 4 remake preview is glowing, which says a lot, given the original’s legacy. After all, being arguably the greatest survival horror game comes with a particular set of expectations. Directors Yasuhiro Ampo and Kazunori Kadoi already have a lot of experience helming this kind of project – as they were also in charge of Resident Evil 2‘s fantastic remake.

We’ll find out if it’s faithful when the Resident Evil 4 remake launches on Mar. 24, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

