Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in spring
Nebraska football is in the mix for top 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair. He is a four-star recruit, and has a 90 overall numerical rating from 247Sports. Bair is the 34th overall wide receiver in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Idaho per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has no Crystal Ball predictions at this time. The wideout does have an extensive offer sheet that includes the likes of Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule and staff working overtime mending in-state fences
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule is just over 2 months into his tenure as Nebraska’s head football coach. The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach hit the ground running and hasn’t wasted any time working to reconnect with the many in-state high school coaches and recruits. Rhule hired...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Football: 5 Way-Too-Early Predictions For the Cornhuskers' 2023 Season
Here are some early predictions for how much success Nebraska will enjoy on the gridiron in Matt Rhule's first season as Cornhuskers head coach.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska women’s basketball’s road win over Northwestern
Nebraska earned its third road win of the season on Monday, outlasting Northwestern 78-66. The Huskers continue their perfect record when leading at halftime to 11-0 on the season. Here are three takeaways and a question from the game:. Sam Haiby continues to thrive back in her starting role. Senior...
Husker baseball lands 2024 commitment
Nebraska baseball added to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday morning picking up a commitment from Glenwood (Iowa) shortstop/pitcher Kayden Anderson. The right-handed Anderson announced his commitment on social media. “First of all I would like to thank my family for all the support and time they have invested into...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
kmaland.com
Omaha men's hoops add commitment from 2023 prospect Mills
(Omaha) -- Omaha men’s basketball added a commitment from 2023 prospect Tucker Mills on Monday. The 6-foot-6 combo guard from Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado announced his commitment to the Mavericks on social media. Mills joins Ja’Sean Glover in the Omaha recruiting class for 2023.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Matt Rhule on KLIN Radio: ‘I Don’t Believe That We Have to Lose’
The new Husker football coach calls the Nebraska situation ‘definitely a rebuild’
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
kmaland.com
Injury-plagued Glenwood wrestlers finally healthy, looking to clean up at Class 2A districts
(Glenwood) -- With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Glenwood wrestlers are gearing up for Saturday, when they will host the Class 2A district tournament. Having been plagued by injuries since day one, the Rams are finally healthy and set to punch their tickets to the state tournament. “We...
kinyradio.com
Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
kmaland.com
Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy
(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
Comments / 0