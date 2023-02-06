ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in spring

Nebraska football is in the mix for top 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair. He is a four-star recruit, and has a 90 overall numerical rating from 247Sports. Bair is the 34th overall wide receiver in his class, and the top player in his class from the state of Idaho per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has no Crystal Ball predictions at this time. The wideout does have an extensive offer sheet that includes the likes of Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker baseball lands 2024 commitment

Nebraska baseball added to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday morning picking up a commitment from Glenwood (Iowa) shortstop/pitcher Kayden Anderson. The right-handed Anderson announced his commitment on social media. “First of all I would like to thank my family for all the support and time they have invested into...
LINCOLN, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha men's hoops add commitment from 2023 prospect Mills

(Omaha) -- Omaha men’s basketball added a commitment from 2023 prospect Tucker Mills on Monday. The 6-foot-6 combo guard from Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado announced his commitment to the Mavericks on social media. Mills joins Ja’Sean Glover in the Omaha recruiting class for 2023.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
OMAHA, NE
kinyradio.com

Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy

(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
SIDNEY, IA

