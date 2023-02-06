ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island woman indicted for allegedly intentionally running over 15-year-old boy with SUV

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
 2 days ago

MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island mom was indicted for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, driving over him twice and then fleeing the scene, officials said Monday.

Jennifer Nelson, 35, allegedly targeted the teenage victim after her own child was robbed, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. The 15-year-old boy suffered six fractured ribs, a punctured lung, multiple fractures of the pelvis and numerous bruises and abrasions in the Oct. 7, 2022 incident.

“This defendant – an adult – allegedly thought she could take the law into her own hands and tried to kill a 15-year-old in the process,” Tierney said. “This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse. Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands, and should instead work with law enforcement and my office to seek justice in every case.”

Nelson allegedly went to the Dunkin’ across the street from William Floyd High School on Oct. 7, 2022, officials said. She believed students who’d robbed her son were there.

The mom allegedly threatened the students with a knife and a bat, prosecutors said. She then left, got into her Honda Passport and drove back over. Nelson allegedly hit the teenage victim, knocking him to the ground. She’s accused of driving over the teen, reversing her SUV, and driving over the teen again.

Nelson allegedly fled the scene, officials said. Later that night, she traded her SUV in for a newer model.

She was indicted and arraigned on the following charges:

  • One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony
  • One count of Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony
  • One count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class D felony
  • And one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, a Class E felony.

Nelson was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment, though the District Attorney’s Office recommended bail set at $250,000 cash, $1 million bond or $2.5 million partially secured bond. She’s due back in court on March 21, 2023

PIX11 News has reached out to Nelson’s attorney and is awaiting comment on the case.

Comments / 6

Carrie-ann Benfante-Gallo
2d ago

while she is 150% wrong, citizens CANNOT work with "LAW ENFORCEMENT" unfortunately the "LAW" only seems to "WORK" for criminals, not the victims or innocent. The criminals have more rights & more "by the book" ENFORCEMENT....it's sad really. Do you know how many times I hear (from LAW enforcement) to the victims " you can't do that" 🙄🤦‍♀️

Reply
3
Jojo
2d ago

Where is the original incident in the news? Children are being threatened and robbed in this area by the school. They know who is doing it yet we hear nothing about the original crime🤔 I don’t agree with what this mother did but if the school won’t protect her child, and the police are doing little/nothing to stop these criminals, she has to protect him herself.

Reply
2
