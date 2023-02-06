Join The KC Star for a Twitter Spaces Q&A with Kansas athletic director Travis Goff

It’s quite an eventful time of year for Kansas athletics.

KU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the midst of Big 12 play with a little over a month left before the conference tournament.

Last week, the Big 12 finally released the 2023 football schedules — including the Jayhawks’ slate .

KU also unveiled its 2023 class on National Signing Day .

Kansas football starts spring practice on Feb. 28. The Jayhawks will also host their spring showcase on April 7 at 7 p.m. CT.

Not to mention, the KU baseball and softball seasons are just around the corner.

Naturally, there’s no better time than now to talk all things Kansas athletics with KU athletic director Travis Goff. The KC Star will host a Twitter Spaces interview with Goff on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Have any questions you’d like us to ask Goff? Email sladdha@kcstar.com or direct-message Shreyas Laddha ( @shre98 ) on Twitter.