MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move
Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Boston potentially could make another move in the very near future
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Guardians Complete Trade With The Reds
The Cleveland Guardians trade Will Benson to the Cincinnati Red for Justin Boyd and a player to be named later.
theScore
Are the Blue Jays creating a launch pad with their new fences?
This winter's renovations to Rogers Centre in Toronto are focused on improving the fan experience, creating new revenue streams, and updating the players' facilities. But the ballpark makeover will have another significant impact, intended or not: it will change the offensive environment. To accommodate some of the alterations, the playing...
theScore
Report: Warriors send Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal with Hawks
The Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks are receiving forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons, reported Wojnarowski, while five second-round picks are heading to...
theScore
Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to 2-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens signed rookie blue-liner Jordan Harris to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $1.4 million, the team announced Friday. Harris, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent once his current deal expired. The Massachusetts native has one goal and 10 assists in 47...
theScore
Report: Bucks land Crowder in 3-team deal involving Nets, Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal involving the Indiana Pacers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Five second-rounders are reportedly part of the multi-team trade, with two of those picks heading to the Pacers. Indiana will also apparently receive...
theScore
LeBron: I broke the NBA's scoring record 'my way'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took his place atop the NBA's all-time scoring list with a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter of Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. James never envisioned breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing mark when he broke into the league two decades ago,...
theScore
Report: Clippers acquire Rockets' Gordon, send Wall back to Houston in 3-team deal
The Houston Rockets are finalizing a multi-team deal that will send Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while re-acquiring John Wall, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers will ship Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Danny Green leaves Memphis to join fellow veteran Wall in Houston. The...
theScore
Report: Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves talking 3-way trade involving D-Lo, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a potential three-way blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In the reported negotiations, guard D'Angelo Russell would head to the Lakers alongside Jazz swingman Malik Beasley. Point guard Russell Westbrook would be moved to Utah along with draft compensation, while veteran point guard Mike Conley plus picks would be directed to the Timberwolves.
theScore
Report: Grizzlies, Pacers offered three 1st-rounders for Raptors' Anunoby
O.G. Anunoby wasn't moved before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors appeared to have multiple proposals on the table. The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers each offered three first-round picks in exchange for the sixth-year forward, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe. It's unclear what the other components of...
theScore
Doncic hopes to return Saturday vs. Kings, debut alongside Kyrie
Luka Doncic hopes to return Saturday for the second game of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings, he said Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. Doncic was reportedly expected to suit up for Friday's matchup against the Kings. However, Dallas later ruled him out...
