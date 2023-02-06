ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move

Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Are the Blue Jays creating a launch pad with their new fences?

This winter's renovations to Rogers Centre in Toronto are focused on improving the fan experience, creating new revenue streams, and updating the players' facilities. But the ballpark makeover will have another significant impact, intended or not: it will change the offensive environment. To accommodate some of the alterations, the playing...
theScore

Report: Warriors send Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal with Hawks

The Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks are receiving forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons, reported Wojnarowski, while five second-round picks are heading to...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to 2-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens signed rookie blue-liner Jordan Harris to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $1.4 million, the team announced Friday. Harris, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent once his current deal expired. The Massachusetts native has one goal and 10 assists in 47...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theScore

Report: Bucks land Crowder in 3-team deal involving Nets, Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal involving the Indiana Pacers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Five second-rounders are reportedly part of the multi-team trade, with two of those picks heading to the Pacers. Indiana will also apparently receive...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

LeBron: I broke the NBA's scoring record 'my way'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took his place atop the NBA's all-time scoring list with a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter of Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. James never envisioned breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing mark when he broke into the league two decades ago,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Lakers, Jazz, T-Wolves talking 3-way trade involving D-Lo, Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are discussing a potential three-way blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In the reported negotiations, guard D'Angelo Russell would head to the Lakers alongside Jazz swingman Malik Beasley. Point guard Russell Westbrook would be moved to Utah along with draft compensation, while veteran point guard Mike Conley plus picks would be directed to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Grizzlies, Pacers offered three 1st-rounders for Raptors' Anunoby

O.G. Anunoby wasn't moved before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors appeared to have multiple proposals on the table. The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers each offered three first-round picks in exchange for the sixth-year forward, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe. It's unclear what the other components of...
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

Doncic hopes to return Saturday vs. Kings, debut alongside Kyrie

Luka Doncic hopes to return Saturday for the second game of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings, he said Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. Doncic was reportedly expected to suit up for Friday's matchup against the Kings. However, Dallas later ruled him out...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy