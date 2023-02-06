ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd. “The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than ever, and we are eager to share these findings,” said Megan Lazovick, Edison Research VP. “The annual checkup on digital audio behaviors and ownership helps us understand the growth of the digital audio space and imagine future trajectories.”
Edison Research announced Wednesday that The Infinite Dial 2023 is being supported by Amazon Music, Wondery and ART19.

