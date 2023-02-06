Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocala-news.com
Brick City Anime Festival returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend
The Brick City Anime Festival will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its second annual installment. The anime and cosplay convention will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, February 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the World Equestrian Center’s Expo 1 Building located at 1284 NW 87th Court Road in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Ocala Rotary Sportsplex
It was a great night at the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex for a sunset and some baseball. Thanks to Dawn Prokopy for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Villages Daily Sun
Businesses often treat regulars like family
Jerry Prince has become a regular customer at City Fire American Oven & Bar over the years and has grown close to waitress Kelley-Rose Cowan in particular. Cowan works at the City Fire in Brownwood, where Prince visits regularly with the Band of Brothers veterans organization. The two always make sure to talk and see how the other is doing. And Prince has been especially supportive of her as she struggles with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and he makes sure to give her hugs and encouraging words when she needs them.
ocala-news.com
Metal Horse Sculpture At Ocala International Airport
This metal horse sculpture titled “The Strength of Perseverance” by Colombian-born artist and Ocala resident Flamino Antonio is currently on display at the Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Yamila Code for sharing this awesome photo!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Carmen M. Savoldo
Carmen M. Savoldo 84, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 2, 2023 surround by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Ramon Rivera and Juana Perez Rivera. Carmen was born in Caguas PR and was a Lifelong resident of Bronx New York and Willingboro NJ.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks teen applicants for Future Leaders’ Academy 2023
The City of Ocala has announced the return of its summer youth employment program, Ocala Future Leaders’ Academy 2023, and applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31. The program is designed to create on-the-job-training in preparation for future roles within the organization. It is open to all Ocala...
villages-news.com
Too much noise coming from church tent
Sixteen years ago New Life Church bought our horse ranch on County Road 462 and we moved to Georgia. Three years ago I moved in with my father because my mother passed away and I didn’t want him to be alone. His house is still on 1 acre of our original property. All the churches around us are very beautiful, nicely kept and respectful. Until Encounter church and their white tent and horrific loud noise they call music resonates to all of these surrounding homes within, I am, sure a mile radius. It is so loud in our house you can’t hear our TVs. You can’t hear the music or what is being said all you hear is the bass and it sounds in your head. I don’t understand why they can’t turn it down. It goes on for nights out of the week. It is very disturbing, especially to the elderly. Our autistic son has a very bad reaction to loud noises especially the pounding. I have contacted, reached out to this church and no one has returned my calls no one has returned my emails they’re very disrespectful to the original people that lived on this beautiful used to be quiet East County Road 462. I am sure I am not the only one that has a concern and complaint about this place.
ocala-news.com
Evergreen Cemetery to host volunteer cleanup day on February 18
The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
villages-news.com
La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent
A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center. The event will showcase nonprofit agencies that provide a variety of...
ocala-news.com
Cheryl Engles
On January 25th 2023 Cheryl (Blondie) Engles, born Cheryl Lynn Petersen, one of the most beautiful and loving people the world has ever known, passed away suddenly. She had been battling and making progress with a serious health issue when an unforeseen complication arose and she was taken from us. Cheryl (Blondie) was a strong believer in God and was a blessing in the lives of everyone who ever met her and she will be greatly missed by us all.
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
villages-news.com
Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages
A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
ocala-news.com
Terell Rene Morand
Terell was a lifelong native of Ocala, Fl. He was educated in the public schools of Marion County and graduated from Dunnellon High School. Terell attended Full Sail Institute for Music Production Engineering. He went on to work as a Concrete Finisher and Foreman alongside his dad and brothers at John E. Morand and Sons Concrete and Construction.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
mynews13.com
Two Ocala moms take on the opioid epidemic in memory of their kids
OCALA, Fla. — Two mothers in Ocala are doing what they can to take on the opioid epidemic, putting up billboards in the city to keep the dangers of fentanyl front and center. What You Need To Know. Picking up the Pieces is a non-profit in Ocala fighting the...
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
ocala-news.com
Terry Wayne Norwood
Terry Wayne Norwood, 65, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, in the loving care of his family at his home in Ocala, FL. Terry was born in Kansas City, MO, on June 11, 1957, to George and Jaunita (Melrose) Norwood. He graduated in 1975 from Lee’s Summit High School in Lee’s Summit, MO. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from University of Central Missouri and his MBA from Lake Erie College in Ohio. He also obtained his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.
