Shop Valentine's Day meal kit deals for hearty dishes and savings at HelloFresh, Gobble and more

Get a tasty dish at your front door this Valentine's Day with HelloFresh and other meal kits on sale. HelloFresh/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Valentine's Day is about a week away, but there's still time to find a great way to celebrate the holiday. If the fanciest restaurants are too stuffy (and expensive), you can always have a hearty meal at home. Don't stress about finding all the ingredients or being an expert chef, as meal kit services like HelloFresh , Green Chef and more are offering delicious dishes shipped right to your door at wallet-friendly prices.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

These meal kit delivery service deals offer huge savings when you sign up for subscriptions, like 27 free meals and three free gifts from HelloFresh , 60% off your first box and 20% off your next four boxes from Factor and up to $250 off your first five deliveries from Green Chef .

► Apple AirPods Pro: Get the earbuds for the lowest price we've seen this year

► Shop Grammy fashion looks: 15+ dresses and outfits from Lizzo, Harry Styles and more

Blue Apron

Blue Apron brings hearty meals to your front door at wallet-friendly prices. Blue Apron

Blue Apron is one of the oldest names in the meal kit game, but they still offer quality dishes to bring to the table on Valentine's Day. If you're new to the service, you can get $110 off your first set of orders and get your first delivery shipped for free. Blue Apron is one of the best meal kits we've ever tested for how quick and easy it is to prepare dishes, especially with how accurate its cooking time estimates are. Its affordable price tag doesn't hurt either, which makes this deal all the more appetizing.

Sign up for Blue Apron

Crowd Cow

There's no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day at home than with some savory chunks of beef. If you want to skip scanning the grocery store for the perfect slice of pork for your table, there's Crowd Cow . This meat delivery system brings fresh cuts of seafood, chicken, pork, Wagyu and more sealed, frozen and fresh to your front door. Right now, new members can get four pounds of Panorama organic 100% grass-fed ground beef free with their first order . When we tested Crowd Cow, we were impressed with the wide range of cuts offered, via subscription orders or à la carte, delivered quickly with secure packaging.

Sign up for Crowd Cow

EveryPlate

Get tasty meals at affordable prices with a subscription to EveryPlate today. EveryPlate/Reviewed

As good as meal kit delivery services can be, they can also cost a pretty penny. To get something stomach-friendly and wallet-friendly, you should join EveryPlate . This brand offers different meals with ingredients and cooking instructions included delivered to your door at more affordable prices. You can save even more when you use the promo code EPLATE139 at checkout to get more than $86 off on your first box—that works out to a 72% discount right at the start. We found that, while EveryPlate may not have a plan for every dietary need, the meals still feature high-quality ingredients prepared via easy-to-follow instructions and quick cooking time.

Sign up for EveryPlate

Factor

If you and your loved one want to eat healthy this year, Factor can help. The meal kit delivery service offers pre-made, diet-conscious meals that can be shipped to your home. If that meets your 2023 health plan, new members can use the promo code REVIEWED60OFF to save 60% off their first box and 20% off the next 4 boxes. When we tested Factor, we appreciated the brand's commitment to low-calorie and low-carb meals that were neatly packaged, tasty to eat and light enough to enjoy before a workout.

Sign up for Factor

Gobble

Cooking is easy as it can be with Gobble meal kits. New members can get their first six meals for just $36—that's a price cut of $53.94 with free shipping included. We picked Gobble as the best pre-prepped meal kit we've ever tested for including pre-made sauces and partially-cooked starches that require simple reheating, along with pre-sliced, -diced and -minced veggies—all fresh and able to last about two days in the fridge. Even better is that its packing is almost entirely recyclable!

Sign up for Gobble

Green Chef

Save hundreds when you sign up for Green Chef meal deliveries right now. Green Chef/Reviewed

Eat healthy this Valentine's Day with the help of meal kits from Green Chef . The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can get their first five boxes for $250 off. Another one of our favorite meal kit delivery services , Green Chef impressed us with its commitment to USDA-certified organic ingredients in different diet-based meal plans. Don't worry about lengthy prep times, as most plates were ready within 30 minutes.

Sign up for Green Chef

HelloFresh

One of the all-around best meal kit subscriptions, HelloFresh makes home cooking downright straightforward. Offering large portions, delectable foods, and recipes that are easier than saying porcini, it's a great pick for home chefs that want nutritious and tasty meals but don't have the time to make it to the weekly farmers market. Right now, new subscribers that sign up today can get up to 22 meals free with three surprise gifts all arriving with free shipping. Read more about the deal here and get excited about the amazing savings.

Sign up for HelloFresh

Hungryroot

Get the selection options of a grocery store from the comfort of your home with the help of Hungryroot . Though not exactly a meal kit delivery service, it does create a collection of ingredients and recipes based on your preferences brought to your door so you can make whatever meals you want. Our testers found it to be a great way for those with busy schedules and not enough time to prep elaborate dishes to eat healthily. It may seem pricey, but the service is offering 30% off your first order with a plan price of $99 or more, plus a free gift for life!

Sign up for Hungryroot

Porter Road

Nashville-based Porter Road is a must-try for carnivores. Porter Road

If you're a fan of dry-aged beef, a subscription to Porter Road would be a great gift to give this Valentine's Day. Even better, new members of this meat delivery service can take 10% off their orders. Porter Road is one of our favorite meat delivery services for its wide range of affordable options, from whole brisket and osso buco to beef bones and kalbi. The deliveries are also super affordable and ship fast so you can plan your big romantic dinner quicker.

Sign up for Porter Road

Snake River Farms

If you like getting succulent meat delivered to your door, Snake River Farms can bring savory cuts of prime beef right to your doorstep. Right now, the meat delivery service is offering $25 off all orders of $99 or more with the promo code SRFREVIEWED . Snake River Farms is our pick for the best upgrade meat delivery system for its wide variety of cuts, fast shipping and prime cuts of American wagyu.

Sign up for Snake River Farms

Splendid Spoon

Eat smart this Valentine's Day by trying Splendid Spoon meals. While we haven't tested every aspect of its plant-based meals, our testers did sample some of its soup and bowl options and appreciated their savory scent and ability to be prepared on a stovetop and even reheated in a microwave. Right now, customers can get $35 off their first set of veggie-packed meals when using the code FEBFLASH at checkout.

Sign up for Splendid Spoon

Vital Choice

Fish fans rejoice because Vital Choice is here with a delicious selection of seafood. This service offers monthly deliveries of salmon, shellfish and more seafood essentials packed in easy dinner options. We ranked Vital Choice as one of the best places to buy seafood online , being impressed with its numerous preselected boxes and tasty selections. If that sounds good to you, use the promo code VCLOVE to get $50 off orders over $249 and more.

Sign up for Vital Choice

Valentine's Day 2023: Shopping guide

When is Valentine's Day 2023?

Valentine's Day 2023 is set for Tuesday, February 14 . Each year Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 in honor of Saint Valentine.

What are the best Valentine's Day 2023 deals?

Typically, the best Valentine's Day deals are on jewelry, flowers, fashion and beauty essentials and chocolate. This year we're especially loving the Valentine's Day deals at Kate Spade and Blue Nile . If you want to spoil your sweetie with jewelry and handbags, you certainly won't want to miss out on these limited-time V-Day sales.

How long do Valentine's Day 2023 deals last?

Tons of Valentine's Day 2023 deals are live right now with many continuing through Valentine's Day proper on Tuesday, February 14 . While some deals may continue through mid-February, we suggest shopping early to get your V-Day gifts in time for the big day. When shopping be sure to pay careful attention to shipping deadlines—for many retailers the shipping cutoff for delivery in time for Valentine's Day is in early February.

Where should I shop for Valentine's Day 2023 meal kit deals?

Whatever your diet may be, there are plenty of options to choose from. Gobble makes the best pre-prepped meal kits we've ever tested for its balanced flavors available in its dishes and the quick and easy preparation process. HelloFresh also makes quality spreads, having impressed our testers with its large portions and straightforward recipes. Those meals are already more affordable than other services, and these Valentine's Day discounts makes the deals even sweeter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Valentine's Day meal kit deals for hearty dishes and savings at HelloFresh, Gobble and more