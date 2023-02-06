Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
Experience 90s rock music at Mountainfest
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeling nostalgic for the music of the 1990s? This year’s Mountainfest made sure to ‘Fuel’ that feeling with three bands you may have listened to growing up in the 90s. Mountainfest at Montage Mountain takes place on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for an event-filled weekend, combining Preston […]
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
pahomepage.com
Grammy Award winning songwriter from Kingston visits PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, and on Monday, Chris and Rachel were lucky enough to speak with one of the winners, Matt Rogers from Luzerne County. Matt won the Grammy for Best Country Song, along with Ben Stennis. The duo...
Cat-awissa feline stars in new Tom Hanks movie
CATAWISSA, Pa. — Britany Hufnagle Long, of Catawissa, has been an animal lover for as long as she can remember. Seven years ago, she found two kittens outside of a Sheetz Convenience Store and knew she had to rescue them. "They were teeny-tiny little kittens at the time. Luckily...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Teeing off during a warm winter in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, Pa. — When you think of February, a couple of things come to mind, the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, but how about golfing?. Well, that is what was on the minds of dozens of golfers on Wednesday as they took advantage of the warm weather. The tie sheet...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
Frozen fun at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The freezing weather on Friday was a perfect start to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The event is a tradition in Union County, filled with activities centered around ice. Dozens of ice sculptures line Market Street and the main attraction is live carving. "I love...
Black History Month: Historians honoring Nick Biddle
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Historians from Schuylkill County are using this Black History Month to tell the tale of a man from Pottsville who made a lasting impact with his contributions during the Civil War. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree has more on the legacy of Nick Biddle. "I know that...
Community jumps in to remove graffiti from religious statue in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — If you were driving south along Interstate 81 near Dunmore over the weekend, you may have noticed the Shrine of the Sacred Heart had been vandalized. Michael Zayac is the director of facilities for the Sisters of I.H.M., who own the property. Zayac received a call...
Celebrating two kinds of Eagles at wildlife rehab center
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Franklin Klock is a member of the "bird gang" in more ways than one. "People have asked me if I'm an Eagles fan because I work with eagles, and it just was a coincidence." He's a naturalist for the Carbon County Environmental Education Center and...
Valentine's Day idea: Dining 'out' in your own home
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Food made with love – Danial Finke and Jaclyn Einfeldt give that concept a whole new meaning. "We are very much in love!" Einfeldt said while they embraced in front of the stove, where lobster ravioli cooked. The couple is offering private dining experiences during...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0