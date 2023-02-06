ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

WBRE

Experience 90s rock music at Mountainfest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeling nostalgic for the music of the 1990s? This year’s Mountainfest made sure to ‘Fuel’ that feeling with three bands you may have listened to growing up in the 90s. Mountainfest at Montage Mountain takes place on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for an event-filled weekend, combining Preston […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak

PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Grammy Award winning songwriter from Kingston visits PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night, and on Monday, Chris and Rachel were lucky enough to speak with one of the winners, Matt Rogers from Luzerne County. Matt won the Grammy for Best Country Song, along with Ben Stennis. The duo...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Cat-awissa feline stars in new Tom Hanks movie

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Britany Hufnagle Long, of Catawissa, has been an animal lover for as long as she can remember. Seven years ago, she found two kittens outside of a Sheetz Convenience Store and knew she had to rescue them. "They were teeny-tiny little kittens at the time. Luckily...
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi

NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Frozen fun at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The freezing weather on Friday was a perfect start to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The event is a tradition in Union County, filled with activities centered around ice. Dozens of ice sculptures line Market Street and the main attraction is live carving. "I love...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Valentine's Day idea: Dining 'out' in your own home

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Food made with love – Danial Finke and Jaclyn Einfeldt give that concept a whole new meaning. "We are very much in love!" Einfeldt said while they embraced in front of the stove, where lobster ravioli cooked. The couple is offering private dining experiences during...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12

What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

