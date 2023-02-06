Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers lose heart breaker at Dodge County on McClendon’s game-winning prayer
EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) was 1.3 seconds away from ‘getting out of Dodge” with a hard-earned victory over the Dodge County Indians, as they had a 47-46 lead. However, with 1.3 seconds left, DC freshman point guard Jaedon McClendon threw up a three-point prayer that was answered in the affirmative and it resulted in a heartbreaking 49-47 loss for the Panthers on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders topple Deerfield-Windsor to secure regular season region title
ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) went into Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Tuesday, February 7 and put on a three-point shooting clinic by hitting 10 three-pointers on the night. As a result, the Raiders were able to hand the Knights a 56-41 loss on their home floor in front of a loud and raucous crowd and capture the GIAA Region 3-AAA regular season championship and the #1 seed in next week’s GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings
AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
Red and Black
Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
dawgnation.com
Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader
ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level. McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl last week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.
North Gwinnett football announces hire of Parkview’s Godfree
Eric Godfree was announced as North Gwinnett’s football coach Tuesday morning in a move expected since Godfree’s resigna...
texashsfootball.com
Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout
Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
specialtycropindustry.com
Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze
One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Consumers Received 282.1 Million Robocalls in January, Atlanta at Top for Most Robocalled U.S. Cities
According to YouMail Robocall Index, Georgia consumers received 282.1 million robocalls in January 2023. Broken down, that’s 9.1 million per day, 379.2 thousand per hour, and 105.3 per second. The average calls per person for the month is 22.3. Atlanta made it to the top in 2 categories across...
Remains of Georgia sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Arlington
BALL GROUND, Ga. — A recently-identified Georgia sailor who was killed 82 years ago, will now be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office. The remains of Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class John M. Donald will be...
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
