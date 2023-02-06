ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers lose heart breaker at Dodge County on McClendon’s game-winning prayer

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) was 1.3 seconds away from ‘getting out of Dodge” with a hard-earned victory over the Dodge County Indians, as they had a 47-46 lead. However, with 1.3 seconds left, DC freshman point guard Jaedon McClendon threw up a three-point prayer that was answered in the affirmative and it resulted in a heartbreaking 49-47 loss for the Panthers on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Raiders topple Deerfield-Windsor to secure regular season region title

ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) went into Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Tuesday, February 7 and put on a three-point shooting clinic by hitting 10 three-pointers on the night. As a result, the Raiders were able to hand the Knights a 56-41 loss on their home floor in front of a loud and raucous crowd and capture the GIAA Region 3-AAA regular season championship and the #1 seed in next week’s GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings

AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
AMERICUS, GA
Red and Black

Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31

Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
ATHENS, GA
texashsfootball.com

Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout

Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger‍. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
specialtycropindustry.com

Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze

One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists

Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pain felt halfway around the world is palpable right here in our Georgia community. When you hear about the earthquake that claimed more than 3,400 lives in Turkey and Syria, you might not think about what it is like to get calls from your siblings as they sit in another country in the cold pouring rain for hours watching the world shake and all they know crumbling apart.
ATLANTA, GA

