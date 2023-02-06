Girard basketball players win GoErie.com Erie County Athlete of the Week polls, Feb. 6-8

A pair of Girard basketball players were the top vote-getters in the latest GoErie.com Athlete of the Week polls.

The YellowJackets' Peyton Kalicky and Dylan McDonald were this week's winners in polls based on performances from last week. More than 3,500 votes were cast in the polls combined.

Here's a look at each winner:

Erie County Female Athlete of the Week

Peyton Kalicky, Girard basketball: The YellowJackets defeated Titusville 34-18 with the help of her 15 points last week.

Kalicky received 309 votes to lead all with 17.08% of the 1,809 total. Corry swimmer Sylvia Elmquist was the runner-up with 216 votes (11.94%).

Erie County Male Athlete of the Week

Dylan McDonald, Girard basketball: The YellowJackets needed all of his 16 points en route to a 58-51 overtime victory vs. Erie First Christian, followed by another 16 when they beat Mercyhurst Prep 60-47 last week.

McDonald picked up 338 votes, or 19.89% of the 1,699 total. Harbor Creek swimmer Cole Marshall took second with 235 votes (13.83%).

Athlete of the Week voting

Each week during the winter, Erie Times-News staff members will select nominees for the Female Athlete of the Week and the Male Athlete of the Week.

The two polls will be posted on GoErie.com/sports each Monday at 5 p.m., and voting will continue through Wednesday at 5 p.m. Votes will be limited to one per computer user or one per network.

We invite readers to support their favorite athlete by sharing the polls and spreading the word on social media.

The two winners will be featured in this story and in the Erie County Top Performers story in the Times-News print edition at the end of each week.

Readers may nominate an athlete for the polls by sending an email to sports@timesnews.com with "Athlete of the Week nominee" in the subject line. Include the athlete's school, sport, year in school and a breakdown of their achievements from the previous week.

We don't promise that all nominees will be used, but we will consider all nominations.

