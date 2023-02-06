ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

OnPolitics: House GOP set to investigate Hunter Biden's laptop, art sales this week

By Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Hunter Biden Getty

Hi OnPolitics readers!

This week all eyes are on the Biden family , and we're not just talking about the president and the State of the Union.

House Republicans are launching their investigations into President Joe Biden and his family this week as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee kicks off the plethora of probes with their Wednesday hearing about how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden's laptop .

Why it matters: Hunter has long drawn ire from Republicans. Now that they control the House, Republicans can investigate Hunter and any potential attempts to influence the Biden administration through business dealings in Ukraine or China or the high-price sales of his paintings.

💻 Keep reading: Why Hunter Biden is laptop is a key focal point in the House Republicans investigation and what do they hope to gain from it?

What else is going on in Washington?

Short dispatches from our live blog for the political news enthusiast:

🏛️ The State of the Union is tomorrow (Tuesday) : Here's what you can expect from Joe Biden's speech

