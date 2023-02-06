OnPolitics: House GOP set to investigate Hunter Biden's laptop, art sales this week

Hunter Biden Getty

This week all eyes are on the Biden family , and we're not just talking about the president and the State of the Union.

House Republicans are launching their investigations into President Joe Biden and his family this week as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee kicks off the plethora of probes with their Wednesday hearing about how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden's laptop .

Why it matters: Hunter has long drawn ire from Republicans. Now that they control the House, Republicans can investigate Hunter and any potential attempts to influence the Biden administration through business dealings in Ukraine or China or the high-price sales of his paintings.

💻 Keep reading: Why Hunter Biden is laptop is a key focal point in the House Republicans investigation and what do they hope to gain from it?

What else is going on in Washington?

Short dispatches from our live blog for the political news enthusiast:

What's next for the Chinese surveillance balloon? The full U.S. Senate is set to get a classified briefing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon following days of political furor over its handling.

Most Democrats don't want Biden to run again. A new poll shows that only 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term.

Biden looks to reelection bid: Biden's State of the Union address is expected to lay out his vision for the remaining two years in his presidency and also make the case for his reelection in 2024.

🏛️ The State of the Union is tomorrow (Tuesday) : Here's what you can expect from Joe Biden's speech

