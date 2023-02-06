Effective: 2023-02-09 08:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO