Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 08:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 08:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:10:00 Expires: 2023-02-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
