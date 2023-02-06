A Cash shortage has overshadowed Africa's largest economy as it ramps up for elections on february 25th. Nigeria's cash crisis is the fallout from a currency swap thats caused havoc and protests. The supreme court suspended a deadline earlier set for Friday by which time old denominations of the Naira would have dropped out of circulation. The apparent lack of enough new notes has caused huge headaches in the cash dependant economy. So Nigerians have more time before having to deposit the old notes in banks but the crunch has already soured the mood before the vote. Incumbant leader Muhammadu Buhari, who'll be stepping down after two terms last week asked Nigerians for 7 days to resolve the crisis. FRANCE 24 is joined by his spokes person, Ajuri Ngelale.

