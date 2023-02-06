Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
People around the world are clamoring to adopt Aya, an orphaned baby born in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
The Syrian baby named Aya — Arabic for "a sign from God" — was still attached to her mother by her umbilical cord when she was found.
France 24
‘Live to work or work to live?’: Why France's youth are fighting Macron’s pension reform
France's youth have featured prominently in mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension overhaul, rallying against a reform they consider to be unfair and symptomatic of a broader rollback of social rights. FRANCE 24 spoke to young demonstrators who took part in the latest protest in Paris. Hundreds...
France 24
South Africa's most immediate task is to reduce power cuts says Ramaphosa
South Africa's president declared a state of national emergency on Thursday in an attempt to stem the power crisis that has plagued the continent's leading industrial powerhouse with rampant blackouts for months. The country has been hit by an energy crisis that has worsened since last year with power cuts lasting up to 12 hours a day. FRANCE 24's Nadine Theron was at Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.
France 24
Japan greenlights use of delivery robots in bid to solve labour shortages
Starting in April, wide-eyed delivery robots will be allowed to use Japan's roads to deliver food and parcels. FRANCE 24's Solange Mougin explains how this could help the country's ageing workforce. But first, Disney cuts 7,000 jobs in a bid to make its streaming business profitable. Plus, Alphabet's stock tumbles as its newly presented AI-powered search bot makes a mistake in a demo video.
France 24
South Africa energy crisis: Country activates disaster law over power shortages
A power crisis in South Africa has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declared a national "state of disaster." Widespread electricty shortages have put the brakes on growth in Africa's most industralised economy. FRANCE 24's Jennie Shin has the story.
France 24
Yellen says 'good policy' if Europe adopts US green plan with own incentives
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday encouraged the idea of green subsidies by the European Union to offset feared harm from a vast US climate plan -- arguing there is enough business for all to benefit from the clean energy transition. Her comments came a day after talks with...
France 24
South Africa's electricity crunch declared 'state of disaster'
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national "state of disaster" over the country's rolling power shortages. Energy provider Eskom says its ageing coal-fired power plants cannot keep up with demand and it's been imposing scheduled cuts. The blackouts are weighing on business activity and South Africa's economic growth. Also in the show: migrant workers building Senegal's "City of the Future" allege mistreatment and abuse on some construction sites.
France 24
Nigerian court suspends deadline to switch to new currency amid chaos
In tonight's edition: Nigeria's Supreme Court suspends the old-for-new currency swap deadline that has caused pre-electoral chaos. Also, Algeria is one of many countries that have sent rescue teams to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes. Finally, we meet a prize-winning Ivorian scientist who is hoping that her work on bio-pesticides will help transform sustainable agriculture.
France 24
Anger of China's zero-Covid generation remains intact
In November 2022, thousands of young Chinese people took to the streets to protest repeated Covid-19 lockdowns, constant PCR tests and to demand greater freedom. The movement was stifled in a few days and authorities abandoned their strict zero-Covid policy. But if China's youth took the risk to voice their anger, it's because their frustration goes well beyond Covid rules. FRANCE 24's Lou Kisiela, Antoine Morel and Yan Chen report.
France 24
Nigeria currency crisis: Cash chaos taints election campaign
A Cash shortage has overshadowed Africa's largest economy as it ramps up for elections on february 25th. Nigeria's cash crisis is the fallout from a currency swap thats caused havoc and protests. The supreme court suspended a deadline earlier set for Friday by which time old denominations of the Naira would have dropped out of circulation. The apparent lack of enough new notes has caused huge headaches in the cash dependant economy. So Nigerians have more time before having to deposit the old notes in banks but the crunch has already soured the mood before the vote. Incumbant leader Muhammadu Buhari, who'll be stepping down after two terms last week asked Nigerians for 7 days to resolve the crisis. FRANCE 24 is joined by his spokes person, Ajuri Ngelale.
France 24
DR Congo's displaced phone home
In Rutshuru, DR Congo, the International Committee of the Red Cross has set up phone booths to help displaced families track down those left behind in combat zones. Also, a new film is out in France that focuses on the Senegalese tirailleurs, a corps of colonial infantry in the French armies of the First and Second World Wars. Finally, a gallery in Lagos pays tribute to the dozens of Chibok schoolgirls who are still missing, more than eight years on.
France 24
Guinean acrobatic troupe Amoukana fly high
In South Africa, as embattled state energy company Eskom's debts pile up, daily blackouts continue to hobble the nation. Also, Rwanda is investing more in a circular economy and is ramping up its waste management projects. And we see how breathtaking Guinean acrobatic troupe Amoukana are working towards creating their own professional circus school.
France 24
Meet the people fighting for the survival of the Breton language
France's latest Eurovision song was in Breton – a language whose existence the government doesn't even acknowledge. From roughly a million back in the 1950s, the number of Breton speakers has shrunk to less than 200,000 today, leading UNESCO to warn that the language is at high risk of going extinct.
Comments / 0