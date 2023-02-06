Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron
On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind
The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
Brian Windhorst Believes Lakers Made A Huge Mistake By Not Uniting Kyrie Irving With LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers missed a huge opportunity with Kyrie Irving.
Breaking: Blazers Have Made Decision On Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have already been dealt ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline. Damian Lillard, meanwhile, will be staying put. NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that teams inquiring about Lillard are "being told unequivocally" by the Trail Blazers that he is not ...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Announcement
Before the 2022 season began, not everyone was convinced Jalen Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback. The 24-year-old has seemingly put those questions to rest by leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl after an MVP-caliber season. It's now a matter of when Hurts receives ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Savannah James' Outfit
During Tuesday night's Lakers-Thunder game, Savannah James went viral on Twitter. James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, was sporting a white striped blazer with matching pants. Basketball fans around the country couldn't help but praise Savannah's outfit on LeBron's ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Teammate Announcement
Brittney Griner isn't appearing at Team USA's minicamp this week, but one of her prominent teammates is speaking out. Diana Taurasi, who hopes to play again for the Phoenix Mercury with Griner, said her longtime teammate is in good spirits. "Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana ...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job
With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field. It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
Look: Barack Obama's Message To LeBron Is Going Viral
LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer was a major sports moment. After scoring his 38,388th point on Tuesday night, James was congratulated by top figures around the world, from his fellow athletes to famous musicians, and even by members of his own ...
Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns. Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
NBA World Reacts To Controversial Anthony Davis Decision
The Crypt went crazy when LeBron James hit his record-breaking shot from the left elbow on Tuesday night. Except for Anthony Davis... The Lakers co-star took a seat on the bench during that possession while all of his teammates stood. And even after LeBron knocked down his 36th point, AD seemingly ...
Breaking: Warriors Agree To Significant 3-Team Trade
The Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks reached a three-team deal ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Golden State will send center James Wiseman to Detroit, who is moving forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta. The Hawks will give ...
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
Look: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Making Another NBA Trade
The Brooklyn Nets don't seem to be done dealing ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. According to Shams Charania, "The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards." The news began to go viral around NBA Twitter. "How much help does Matthew ...
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Zion Williamson Update
Zion Williamson will remain sidelined at least through the All-Star break. According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans star will miss the next three games and next weekend's All-Star Game. Williamson will get re-evaluated after the break. The 22-year-old hasn't played since injuring ...
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Bronny James Today
The Brooklyn Nets have accumulated a wealth of future draft picks as a result of their recent trade activity. In addition to the three future draft picks acquired in their trade of Kyrie Irving, and the four first-round picks acquired in their Kevin Durant deal, the Nets also received a whopping ...
Look: LeBron James' Pre-Game Outfit Going Viral Tonight
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is just 36 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. With a chance to make history tonight, he's dressing for the occasion. Prior to tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron was pictured entering the Crypto.com Arena ...
