Glen Ridge, NJ

Glen Ridge Girls' Basketball Team (Now 18-1 on the Season) Advanced to the County Quarterfinals; Ridgers Wrestling Begins Quest for a State Sectional Title on Feb. 6

By Joe Coletta
 2 days ago

It's been a very good winter sports season at Glen Ridge High.

The girls' basketball team won its first 18 games of the 2022-2023 season before dropping its first contest on Feb. 4, against Montclair Immaculate, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament (ECT).

Head coach Michael DelloRusso's team visits Newark East Side, on Feb. 6 and travels to Payne Tech, on Feb. 7, with both of those games tipping off at 4 p.m.

DelloRusso knew his young team would have its hands full against the top-seed and defending ECT champion Montclair Immaculate.

"They have really good size and speed," said DelloRusso of Montclair Immaculate, during a team practice last week. "We'll have to play our best game."

The Ridgers played hard against Immaculate, but came up short. Riley O'Sullivan was once again outstanding, with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot. Allison Snyder had seven rebounds, three points, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal while Savannah Steele had five points and three boards.

GR had a good win against Caldwell, 50-43, in an earlier round of the ECT, on Jan. 28. There O'Sullivan had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, Steele finished with 13 points, Annabel Koss-DeFrank had nine rebounds and eight points and Snyder had six points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists.

Glen Ridge also had good wins against Montclair Kimberley, on Jan. 26 and Millburn, two days earlier. O'Sullivan had a monster game against MKA, with 17 points and 15 boards while Koss-DeFrank had 12 rebounds, four points and three steals, versus Millburn.

With the NJSIAA tournament not too far away, DelloRusso hopes to schedule a few out-of-area games, to get his team prepared for the states.

On the wrestling mat, the Ridgers qualified for the NJSIAA team sectional championships, which began on Feb. 6. The Ridgers were slated to face Mountain Lakes, at Hasbrouck Heights High School, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Head coach Kendall Southerland's team was 9-5 heading into the sectionals. The team was also scheduled to wrestle Montclair, on Feb. 8, at home, starting at 6 p.m. and on Feb. 11, the regular season concludes with a quad match, at home, starting at 9 a.m.

Southerland was proud of his team qualifying for the sectionals.

"As a wrestler, you want to start peaking at this time of year," the coach said. "We're looking forward to the sectionals, then finishing the regular season later this week."

The team will then prepare for the district championships, which will be held on Feb. 18.

TAPinto.net

