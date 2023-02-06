ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors.

High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.

Spring sports in college are actually about to start playing their respective schedules, with a lot of those competitions being played outdoors, in the southern, or western part of the country, where the weather is naturally warmer at this time of year.

Locally, Bloomfield High graduates Mia Lopez and Danny Carter will be on the softball and baseball diamonds, respectively, very soon.

Lopez plays softball for Rutgers-Newark. A junior infielder, Lopez and her teammates open on March 23.

Carter is in his final season of college baseball, at William Paterson University. He had an All-American campaign last spring, and has already been voted a pre-season, First-Team, All-American in 2023.

Carter will be back on the field with his teammates, on Feb. 18, when the Pioneers play at home, against Stevens Institute of Technology. William Paterson will also travel, in the early going, to the RussMat, Central Florida Invitational for 13 games, covering seven days, which should give the team a good lift before returning home for a busy conference schedule.

Locally, Bloomfield College's softball team, which is coached by Bloomfield native and former BHS Bengal Phil Delgado, will open its season on Feb. 17, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Delgado has done a tremendous job with the Bears program and has some very talented players on the 2023 roster.

The Bears open with a doubleheader, against St. Anselm College, on Feb. 17, and follow with doubleheaders on Feb. 18 and 19. The team returns home after the games on the 19th, then head to Florida for some big games, beginning on March 11, for four days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYb1q_0keQYT3u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UWSN_0keQYT3u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFY9n_0keQYT3u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3PG0_0keQYT3u00

TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High's Nicholas Nichols Garners Respect from Multiple Coaches for his Work Ethic and Perseverance; JD Pine has Led the Ridgers' Basketball Team in Several Key Categories

Glen Ridge High continues to produce outstanding student-athletes, as the athletic programs at the Essex County-based school produces excellent teams, year in and out. During the 2022-2023 winter season, there have been many standouts. Two of them include seniors Nicholas Nichols and JD Pine. Nichols has been a standout soccer player for the Ridgers, as well as a hard-working wrestler. "Nicholas was a fullback for me, who came off the bench," said Glen Ridge boys soccer coach Brian Ianni. "Some games he wouldn't play, in others he would play 20-40 minutes, and sometimes the entire game. His work ethic, attitude, and commitment to getting stronger,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Sarah Prezioso's softball career at Bloomfield High was indeed legendary. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarah joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso has been praised by her coaches, most notably BHS softball coach Bob Mayer, as well as opposing players and coaches for her skill. And recently, Sarah had the chance...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: New Providence Advances in Union County Tournament, Beating Hillside, 64-52

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence boys basketball team sank nine 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the game and went on to defeat Hillside, 64-52, in the opening round of the Union County Tournament Tuesday night. The 12th-seeded Pioneers (12-8) will move on to play fifth-seeded Westfield on the road in the second round on Thursday. Junior point guard Jackson Zarinko, who finished with 22 points and six assists, hit each of the Pioneers' first three 3s and also dished out two assists in the opening quarter. New Providence held a 17-13 lead, then ran off nine straight points...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Dean’s List at Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Piscataway’s Mairead Biskey was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Biskey, who is studying Criminal Justice, has a current GPA of 3.38. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.shu.edu. Have a Milestone to share? Click here to get started.  
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg defeats Westfield and wins sectional title #40

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - No. 1 seed and host Phillipsburg High School won the final six bouts to pull away from an 18-17 advantage after eight bouts and went on the way to crush No. 3 Westfield, 46-17, in the NJSIAA North 2, Section 2 Group 5 sectional championship match on Wednesday night. It’s the 40th sectional title for the Stateliners in 43 tries. Next up is a home match in the semifinal round of the Group 5 championship. The title match will be held  at Rutgers University on Sunday. “It was really a 14-weight class performance,” Phillipsburg’s second-year coach Brad Gentzle said....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship

Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007.  Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Spotswood Eliminates Carteret in GMC Tourney

SPOTSWOOD, NJ — Carteret High’s boys basketball team had a 14-point halftime lead, but Spotswood rallied for a 72-68 victory in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Andre Diaz pumped in 28 points and was 9-for-9 at the foul line for Carteret’s Ramblers (9-13), who outscored Spotswood, 30-9, in the second quarter to take a 37-23 halftime lead. Kiye Walker had 23 points for Spotswood (17-5), which rallied with a 24-11 third quarter and then finished the game outscoring Carteret, 25-20, in the fourth. Asi Powell finished with 14 points and CG Opara connected for 10 points for the Cateret Ramblers.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Falls Just Short in Section Finals, 34-32

ANNANDALE, NJ — It was almost an upset and just like the semi-finals, came down to the last match. Watchung Hills fell to North Hunterdon in the NJSIAA Team Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 on Wednesday, 34-32. “Tough loss in the finals,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “The kids wrestled their hearts out but just wasn’t enough tonight. Back to work tomorrow preparing for districts.” In the second to last match, Luke Williams pinned North’s Thales Gondim to pull the Warriors within 5 points,  34-29. It came down to Harry Liu v Brian Wilson. Liu won by decision 5-3.  Anthony DiAndrea pinned Joseph Celentano at 106, Christan Calvo pinned Evan Kinney at 150, Jordan Bash won a 20-8 major decision over Shane Wysocki at 132, and Lorenzo Percario defeated North’s Joshua Joubert at 138.
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Exciting Comeback Moves Team to First Round in Greater Middlesex County Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Thirteenth seeded Spotswood High School was down 37-25 at the halftime break to 20th seeded Carteret High School in the preliminary round of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament Tuesday. Spotswood scored 49 points in the final two quarters to take down the Ramblers and move into the first round of the county tournament.  Kiye Walker lead the Chargers offense, dropping 23 points. Aiden Scher and Rion Ahmetaj both scored 15 for Spotswood. Daniel Yarus put up nine points. Albion Ahmetaj added eight points and Casey Cumiskey chipped in two. Andre Diaz scored a game-high 28 points for Carteret. Asi Powell...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.

Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.   Alan Palos made two 2-pointers and Ameer Herran and Martin made three field goals each to help the Stateliners to a 20-12 lead after a quarter.   P’burg led 33-20 at the half before a 21-point third quarter spurred by its transition game put the ‘Liners on top, 54-34, going into the final quarter....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Hanover Park Defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North 2, Group 1 Final

HANOVER PARK, NJ – For the second straight season, Hasbrouck Heights’ goal of a sectional championship fell one match short, as they were defeated by Hanover Park, 62-9, on Thursday evening in Hanover Park in the NJSAA North 2, Group 1 sectional finals. Connor Scuilla scored the Aviators lone pinfall win of the evening, pinning Nick Inglima in 34 seconds in a match at 175 pounds.  Kyle von Seidelmann scored a 6-0 decisiojn over Cristian Cesaro for Hasbrouck Heights over the victory on the evening. Hanover Park 62, Hasbrouck Heights 9 157 Massimo Mancini (Hanover Park Hs) over Oliver Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) (MD 13-5) 165 Nando Ott (Hanover...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss.  Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer.  Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter.  They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining.  Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets.  The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season.  Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

CHS Computer Science Student Qureshi Receives National Honorable Mention in 2023 National Aspirations in Computing Awards

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham High computer science student Manaal Qureshi has received recognition from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). “Congratulations to Manaal for receiving this recognition," Doug Walker, CHS principal, said. "It is not only a recognition of her achievement in the study of computer science, but also a reflection of her tenacity in pursuing this area of interest.” Qureshi is one of 400 students recognized from 44 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and all U.S. overseas military bases for technological achievements in the 2023 National Aspirations in Computing Awards. “Manaal has been an exceptional member of our computer science program at Chatham," John Hajdu, CHS computer science teacher, said. "In addition to taking every computer science class available, Manaal has done a remarkable job with Computer Science education advocacy, participating in a group that has offered a number of free workshops for younger students to learn about Computer Science. "Her activity has been an inspiration to others. As the first National Recipient of our ever-growing group of NCWIT award winners, she should be incredibly proud of her achievements.”
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange College Student Needs Help After Car Accident

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Patricia Payne set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter, Gabi, after Gabi was in an accident and had the lower portion of her leg amputated. Patricia shared, “Our daughter, Gabi, is known by family and friends as a very shy and fun girl. She loves running, reading, fashion and playing the flute in the marching band. She loves to spend time with her family and friends. Gabi never misses a chance to see her friends when she comes from school.” Gabi, a student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was inspired during the pandemic to study vaccinology and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

