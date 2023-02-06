Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors.

High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.

Spring sports in college are actually about to start playing their respective schedules, with a lot of those competitions being played outdoors, in the southern, or western part of the country, where the weather is naturally warmer at this time of year.

Locally, Bloomfield High graduates Mia Lopez and Danny Carter will be on the softball and baseball diamonds, respectively, very soon.

Lopez plays softball for Rutgers-Newark. A junior infielder, Lopez and her teammates open on March 23.

Carter is in his final season of college baseball, at William Paterson University. He had an All-American campaign last spring, and has already been voted a pre-season, First-Team, All-American in 2023.

Carter will be back on the field with his teammates, on Feb. 18, when the Pioneers play at home, against Stevens Institute of Technology. William Paterson will also travel, in the early going, to the RussMat, Central Florida Invitational for 13 games, covering seven days, which should give the team a good lift before returning home for a busy conference schedule.

Locally, Bloomfield College's softball team, which is coached by Bloomfield native and former BHS Bengal Phil Delgado, will open its season on Feb. 17, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Delgado has done a tremendous job with the Bears program and has some very talented players on the 2023 roster.

The Bears open with a doubleheader, against St. Anselm College, on Feb. 17, and follow with doubleheaders on Feb. 18 and 19. The team returns home after the games on the 19th, then head to Florida for some big games, beginning on March 11, for four days.















