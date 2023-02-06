Still Time to Contribute to Spotswood PTA's Soup-er Bowl

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - There is still time to participate in the Spotswood PTA's Soup-er Bowl Food Drive. The Spotswood PTA is collecting soup and other non-perishable food items for the Alice's CUP Food Pantry through Monday, February 13. Donations bins are located in the Spotswood School District's Schoenly, Appleby and Memorial Middle Schools. All the donations go to support the Alice's CUP Food Pantry which supports Middlesex County families in need.

In honor of Sunday's Super Bowl, the Spotswood PTA is also encouraging students to wear their favorite team jersey on Friday, February 10.



