Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

By Neill Borowski
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday.

The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.

The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon.

Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5hsA_0keQYQPj00

CAMDEN, NJ
