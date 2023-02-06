Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa to skip WBC with wife expecting

The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a joint decision that the star shortstop will sit out next month’s World Baseball Classic with Correa’s wife expecting.

Daniella Correa Rodriguez is reportedly due to give birth during the tournament, which is set to be played March 8-21.

Correa was on the roster for Puerto Rico’s team, which will be managed by Yadier Molina. Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez and Correa’s Minnesota teammate Jose Miranda are other infielders Puerto Rico can turn to.

Correa had an eventful offseason. Massive free-agent deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through, with each team becoming concerned with the results of Correa’s physicals related to his surgically repaired right leg.

He returned to Minnesota, where he had opted out of his original deal, and inked a six-year, $200 million contract.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: