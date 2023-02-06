"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night RobberyAbdul GhaniRockland County, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
tapinto.net
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
tapinto.net
Union Catholic Legend Sydney McLaughlin Stars in ESPN's 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
UNION COUNTY, NJ - Union Catholic legend Sydney McLaughlin starred in an ESPN commercial for the This Is SportsCenter ad campaign on Saturday, Feb. 4. The ad titled “Seconds,” in partnership with Arts & Letters Co., debuted during the 259th Duke vs. North Carolina men’s basketball game.
Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports
PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Ridge Wins Over South Plainfield, 48-46, on OT Buzzer-Beater
BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping...
tapinto.net
Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Friday
BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame. Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into...
tapinto.net
Bridgewater-Raritan Wrestling Falls to Westfield in State Sectional Title Match
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A trip to the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state sectional title match was denied when the Bridgewater-Raritan High School wrestling team was eliminated by Westfield High School, 43-22, Monday at the Vaughn Stapleton Gymnasium in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan, the No. 2 seed in the section’s group,...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Reaches Sectional Semifinals
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Before losing to Westfield in the semifinals, Bridgewater-Raritan's wrestling team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 5 tournament on Monday. The Panthers defeated Piscataway, 57-18, in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westfield in the semis, 43-22. BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN VS. PISCATAWAY. 120 Logan Levine...
tapinto.net
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee
TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
Black History Month Exhibit at Union County Commissioners Gallery Highlights Notable Plainfield Residents
UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the public is invited to view Black History Month - Notable People of Union County, a special exhibit of Union County residents, including some from Plainfield, who have distinguished themselves as inventors, artists and athletes. The unique exhibit pairs portraits and biographical information of notable residents with maps of the public parklands in their vicinity. Those highlighted include Joseph Black, who was raised in Plainfield, and became the first Black pitcher to win a World Series game. James Edward Maceo West was a long-time resident of Plainfield who pioneered the design of...
tapinto.net
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
tapinto.net
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
tapinto.net
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
