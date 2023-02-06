"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO