ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

tapinto.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
IRVINGTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports

PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
PATERSON, NJ
tapinto.net

Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Reaches Sectional Semifinals

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Before losing to Westfield in the semifinals, Bridgewater-Raritan's wrestling team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 5 tournament on Monday. The Panthers defeated Piscataway, 57-18, in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westfield in the semis, 43-22. BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN VS. PISCATAWAY. 120 Logan Levine...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation

SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
SUMMIT, NJ
tapinto.net

Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee

TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Exhibit at Union County Commissioners Gallery Highlights Notable Plainfield Residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the public is invited to view Black History Month - Notable People of Union County, a special exhibit of Union County residents, including some from Plainfield, who have distinguished themselves as inventors, artists and athletes. The unique exhibit pairs portraits and biographical information of notable residents with maps of the public parklands in their vicinity. Those highlighted include Joseph Black, who was raised in Plainfield, and became the first Black pitcher to win a World Series game. James Edward Maceo West was a long-time resident of Plainfield who pioneered the design of...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy