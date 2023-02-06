ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
ctexaminer.com

Tax Cuts, Housing Headline Lamont Budget

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a two-year budget that includes nearly $500 million of tax cuts and a boost to the Earned Income Tax Credit, $600 million of funding for housing programs including assistance for first time homebuyers, and funding for childcare including a bump in the business tax credit and a boost to the Care4Kids program.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Health Insurance Hikes Drive School Budget Spending Across Connecticut

School boards across the state are facing significant insurance hikes in 2023-24 and no matter what plan a district chooses – state, private or self insurance – cost increases are almost unavoidable. Medical costs increased by approximately eight to nine percent in 2022, and numerous insurance providers raised...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy