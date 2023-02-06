Read full article on original website
Tax Cuts, Housing Headline Lamont Budget
HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a two-year budget that includes nearly $500 million of tax cuts and a boost to the Earned Income Tax Credit, $600 million of funding for housing programs including assistance for first time homebuyers, and funding for childcare including a bump in the business tax credit and a boost to the Care4Kids program.
Is Connecticut Sliding Further Toward Fully Socialized Medicine and Consequent Fiscal Distress?
Last Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a plan under which the state would give $20 million to a non-profit which, in turn, would use the money to buy $2 billion in uncollectible unpaid medical bills from the state’s hospitals, and, then forgive the debt. That would seem a good...
Health Insurance Hikes Drive School Budget Spending Across Connecticut
School boards across the state are facing significant insurance hikes in 2023-24 and no matter what plan a district chooses – state, private or self insurance – cost increases are almost unavoidable. Medical costs increased by approximately eight to nine percent in 2022, and numerous insurance providers raised...
A Work in Progress, Connecticut’s Health Information Exchange Offers Little Transparency, Few Guarantees on Patient Privacy
Asked whether the state’s new Health Information Exchange would release the names of companies that purchase or have access to patient records, a state official told CT Examiner that the nonprofit would follow state and federal privacy laws, but would not release that information to the public. Sumit Sajnani,...
