Tom Brady Will Officially Start Broadcasting Career At Fox Sports In Fall 2024

For Tom Brady, retirement definitely won’t mean obscurity. The NFL great, 45, announced during a Monday, Feb 6 appearance on Fox Sports Radio show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, that he will begin his high-profile Fox Sports broadcasting gig in fall of 2024 after a bit of a break. “For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024, something that’s great for me,” he said in part during the interview.

Tom Brady at the ’80 For Brady’ premiere in Westwood, LA on Jan 31, 2023. (Shutterstock)

He also pointedly added that, “decompression’s really important.” “You’re on this kind of really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey,” the father of three continued. “At the same time, it’s a daily fight. I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career.”

Tom announced his retirement “for good” on February 1st. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he told fans via Instagram. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

The Fox Sports deal, in which Tom will be the lead NFL analyst, has been in the works for some time. Originally, he was offered the multi-million-dollar gig “immediately” following his first retirement in spring of 2022. “We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at [Fox Sports] as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch via the network’s Twitter account.

His first retirement didn’t exactly pan out. He unretired after just 40 days in March of 2022, touching off an avalanche of events in his personal life that would ultimately lead to his October divorce from wife Gisele Bundchen, 42.