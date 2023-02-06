Read full article on original website
These are the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
As Texas population grows most are coming from one state. Is this good for Texas?
A report today released by Yahoo Finance shows that Texas had the biggest increase in population of any states in the nation. Over 450,000 people moved to texas in the one-year period ended July 1, 2022. Of that figure 319,000 were from other states. And it shouldn't be a big surprise that a large number of them are coming from California.
Here are the states Americans are moving to — and why
The pandemic sparked a restlessness in American life, with many families opting to move in search of more space or a lower cost of living. That trend continued in 2022, with hundreds of thousands of people uprooting their lives and moving to new states. But some regions are benefitting from an influx of new residents — a trend that can help those areas grow their economies and expand their tax bases — while others are witnessing a net loss of residents. About 25 U.S. states saw more people move within their boundaries last year, while about 25 states lost residents or...
10 states where healthcare cyberattacks are costing the most
Cyberattacks on healthcare infrastructure have become increasingly intertwined with a health system's bottom line. Jotform used data from HHS and IBM to track the financial impact of cyberattacks on the healthcare industry. Here are the 10 states where healthcare cyberattacks cost the most in 2022:. Texas: $738.6 million. Wisconsin: $670.25...
Best place to retire? This state just beat Florida, according to a new study
Where do you want to spend your hard-earned retirement? Where will it go the furthest? And where will you be the happiest and most comfortable as you age and your priorities change?. It’s many of the questions posed when determining where the best state to retire will be. Thankfully...
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 million
In Florida, federal authorities ordered the closure of three nursing schools for a multi-million dollar scam. The schools sold thousands of fake diplomas for more than $100 million dollars.
Voter fraud at a GOP stronghold leads to another light sentence
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it has also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A few years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted a...
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
3 takeaways from ‘Dateline’ & ‘20/20’ specials on the University of Idaho killings
NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “20/20” debuted special episodes on Friday evening investigating the quadruple homicide in Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home on King Road. The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of...
Hardest college to get into in every state
Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Do You Know Any of These Missing Louisiana Children?
More young people are missing from Louisiana homes as we move into the new year. Authorities are asking for help from the public to find some of these children. In many of these cases, the person has been missing for decades and there’s been no trace. Many of them are cold cases in a Louisiana police agency.
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits sent to Alabama inmates, dead people, state agency finds
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits were issued to Alabama inmates and dead people during a two-year period that includes the pandemic, according to a report by a state agency. The Alabama Department of Labor had inadequate verification procedures that failed to flag fraudulent claims, the report by the state...
Oregon woman awarded $1m over racist discrimination at gas station
Attendant repeatedly dismissed Rose Wakefield as she attempted to get his service and told her, ‘I don’t serve Black people’
How Arkansas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national […]
Nursing Diploma Scheme Provided Thousands of Fake Diplomas: DOJ
The federal government has shut down a more than $100 million scheme to sell fake nursing degree credentials, the Justice Department announced Thursday. More than 7,600 fraudulent nursing diplomas were provided across five states—Delaware, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Texas—with people paying as much as $15,000 to obtain one, according to officials. More than two dozen people have been charged with criminal wire fraud, while 25 have been charged with wire fraud conspiracy. We “expect our health care professionals to be who they claim they are. Specifically when we talk about a nurse’s education, and credentials, shortcut is not a word we want to use," Markenzy Lapointe, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said. Defendants in the alleged scheme could spend up to 20 years in jail, the DOJ said.Read it at 6ABC Philadelphia
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
